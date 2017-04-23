SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

Since 2012, loggers have cut at least 6,000 acres of forests to make room for row crop farms. The amount of land cleared near the South Fork of the Edisto River is comparable in size to some of South Carolina’s largest state parks and five times more than the total acreage at nearby Aiken State Park. The clearing is a concern to some local residents and environmentalists, who say it could drive away wildlife, damage wetlands and pollute the South Fork, as well as groundwater.