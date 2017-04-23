SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding
Since 2012, loggers have cut at least 6,000 acres of forests to make room for row crop farms. The amount of land cleared near the South Fork of the Edisto River is comparable in size to some of South Carolina’s largest state parks and five times more than the total acreage at nearby Aiken State Park. The clearing is a concern to some local residents and environmentalists, who say it could drive away wildlife, damage wetlands and pollute the South Fork, as well as groundwater.
Tim Dominick, Matt Walsh, Sammy Fretwellmwalsh@thestate.com
More Videos
4:38
SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding
0:44
Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations
2:21
Benedict's Dr. David H. Swinton Retirement Celebration
0:47
Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world
0:38
Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin
2:48
Loose regulations attract megafarms to South Carolina
2:38
Investigators search for missing items of teen killed
5:58
Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 3
0:12
Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 2
1:45
Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 1
3:29
Alton "Pops" Blanks celebrates his 90th birthday with the McDonalds Family