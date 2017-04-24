News

April 24, 2017 3:26 AM

Health department criticizes Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino

The Associated Press
STRATFORD, Conn.

Starbucks' new "Unicorn Frappuccino" has made waves on the internet for its colorful presentation, but a Connecticut health department is trying to draw attention to the large amount of sugar found in the purple-pink drink.

On Friday, the Stratford Health Department called out the newest Starbucks treat on Facebook. The post read, "While the Unicorn Frappuccino may be pretty to look at, it's loaded with 59 grams of sugar! That is over two times the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association!"

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2praY6O ) reports that this is partially true: women are recommended to consume only 25 grams of sugar per day. Men are recommended to consume no more than 36 grams per day, still far less than the drink's total.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 4:38

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations 0:44

Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations
Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 0:47

Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos