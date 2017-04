Boating accident victim Shawn Lanier's family and friends said goodbye by doing the things Shawn would have liked. There was a turkey call, followed by USC-Sumter baseball teammates tossing a ball, followed by golfing buddies hitting a golf shot simultaneously, followed by a fellow hunter firing shots into the sky and culminating with the Gamecocks' theme song, "Sandstorm", being played as towels were waved.