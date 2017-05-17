Former admiral gets 18 months in jail for lying

FILE - In this June 9, 2016 file photo Rear Adm. Robert Gilbeau enters the federal courthouse in San Diego. Gilbeau was sentenced Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in federal court in San Diego after pleading guilty to one count of making false statements. Gilbeau the first active-duty U.S. Navy admiral ever convicted of a federal crime was sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators about a Malaysian defense contractor at the center of a massive corruption scandal. Lenny Ignelzi,File AP Photo