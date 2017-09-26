2 West Nile infections hit Washington state, first this year

The Spokane Regional Health District states that Washington state has its first two cases of West Nile virus this year.
The Spokesman-Review reported (http://bit.ly/2xHLKob ) Monday that two men are believed to have contracted the virus in Spokane County.
One man, who's in his 60s, remained in a hospital Monday receiving treatment for the virus, and the other, who's in his 50s, was recovering at home after a brief hospitalization.
The health district states a third Spokane County resident likely contracted the virus in a different state and was also recovering.
West Nile virus was first detected in Washington in 2006. Last year, the state saw nine confirmed human infections, one of which killed a Benton County woman who was in her 70s.
