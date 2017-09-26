News

2 West Nile infections hit Washington state, first this year

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 2:33 AM

SPOKANE, Wash.

The Spokane Regional Health District states that Washington state has its first two cases of West Nile virus this year.

The Spokesman-Review reported (http://bit.ly/2xHLKob ) Monday that two men are believed to have contracted the virus in Spokane County.

One man, who's in his 60s, remained in a hospital Monday receiving treatment for the virus, and the other, who's in his 50s, was recovering at home after a brief hospitalization.

The health district states a third Spokane County resident likely contracted the virus in a different state and was also recovering.

West Nile virus was first detected in Washington in 2006. Last year, the state saw nine confirmed human infections, one of which killed a Benton County woman who was in her 70s.

