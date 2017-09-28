In Mexico, survivors recount amazing escapes from quake

Conrad Vazquez Martinez, 67, recuperates after falling from a tree and being buried under rubble in last week's earthquake, at the Magdalena de las Salinas trauma hospital, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. A tree branch saved Vazquez Martinez from the collapsing building where a dozen co-workers died during Mexico’s Sept. 19 earthquake. A slap across the face brought a dazed father back to his senses, spurring him to carry his critically injured daughter to safety. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo