More Videos

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 1:25

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

Pause
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Airport High's Paxton Brooks gets Under Armour All-American game jersey 2:19

Airport High's Paxton Brooks gets Under Armour All-American game jersey

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 1:20

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:16

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

Jake Bentley explains opportunities, challenges of red zone offense 0:57

Jake Bentley explains opportunities, challenges of red zone offense

  • Help on the horizon for I-26 Malfunction Junction

    Two design plans are being considered to revamp the convergence of Interstates 20 and 26 and ease congestion

Help on the horizon for I-26 Malfunction Junction

Two design plans are being considered to revamp the convergence of Interstates 20 and 26 and ease congestion
Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

Local

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery began in 1977 when Jim McMillan opened the bakery inside Columbia Mall. Forty years later, he and his wife Kay, are still going strong. Thursday, they are celebrating the anniversary with prizes and bakery treats for the customers.

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill.

Military News

Mass Casualties at Fort Jackson. This is only a drill.

Fort Jackson, along with local emergency services, held a mass casualty exercise Tuesday. Included were scenarios where a bomb exploded near the gate and an active shooter entered the commissary. The drill focused on mass casualty response operations, emergency operations center procedures and emergency responder procedures to multiple incidents. "We have a very mature information sharing capability with local, state and federal law enforcement and we are always on the watch," Commanding Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson said of the possible threats.