Ear gadget could help Utah inmates who suffer from addiction

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 12:15 AM

FARMINGTON, Utah

The Davis County Jail is planning to equip inmates who are addicted to opioids with a pain-blocking device that fires electrical impulses into the brain.

The Standard-Examiner reports (http://bit.ly/2yUV1rh ) the gadget that is equipped behind a person's ear is planned to be used as a substance abuse treatment option. The electrical impulses target the brain region that controls pain. It's called the Bridge and is currently used by some doctors in Indiana and other Midwestern states.

Davis County Sheriff Todd Richardson, state Rep. Paul Ray and Davis Behavioral Health CEO Brandon Hatch are collaborating on the pilot project to offer the treatment to inmates.

One Bridge device costs $590.

