Free eye exams, glasses for students in 7 New York districts

Students at seven school districts in New York state will have access to free eye exams and glasses this month.
The state Education Department is coordinating with local volunteer optometrists, and VSP Global will donate eyeglasses.
Free eye exams will be available Wednesday to students at Wales Primary School in East Aurora, Thursday at Prospect Elementary School in Salamanca, Friday at Seneca Intermediate School in Salamanca, Oct. 10 at Minoa Elementary School in Minoa, Oct. 11 in the Waverly Central School District, Oct. 13 in the Northern Adirondack Central School District in Ellenburg and Oct. 16 at the Fort Edward Union Free School District.
Education officials are working in partnership with the New York State Optometric Association, VSP Global and the New York State Society of Opticians.
