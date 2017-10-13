Trump to halt subsidies to health insurers

More Videos 1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result Pause 1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:06 Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:52 Mark Kingston on Scout Day 7:43 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump signs health care executive order for “Obamacare relief" President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The White House

