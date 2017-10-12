The Latest: Trump to halt subsidies to health insurers

More Videos 1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result Pause 1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:06 Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 7:43 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 2:01 Who will start at guard for the Gamecock men's basketball team? 2:52 Mark Kingston on Scout Day 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump signs health care executive order for “Obamacare relief" President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The White House

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The White House