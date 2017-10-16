More Videos

Pigs in a snow blanket 0:18

Pigs in a snow blanket

Pause
‘We want Zion’ chant breaks out at Colonial Life Arena 0:17

‘We want Zion’ chant breaks out at Colonial Life Arena

Zion Williamson soars through the air during his high school years 1:09

Zion Williamson soars through the air during his high school years

Zion Williamson 'ready to make that decision' 1:06

Zion Williamson 'ready to make that decision'

Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts 1:53

Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people 1:07

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people

SCANA COO Keller Kissam apologizes for the VC summer controversy 2:52

SCANA COO Keller Kissam apologizes for the VC summer controversy

Former Sen. Jim DeMint wants SC to vote for constitutional change 0:46

Former Sen. Jim DeMint wants SC to vote for constitutional change

Check out the Gamecocks comeback win against Kentucky 0:46

Check out the Gamecocks comeback win against Kentucky

Watch: Gamecock target Malcolm Wilson gives recruiting update 2:04

Watch: Gamecock target Malcolm Wilson gives recruiting update

  • Here's how President Trump returns the favor to SC's governor

    President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor.

Here's how President Trump returns the favor to SC's governor

President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor.
jself@thestate.com
Hundreds march for King Day at the Dome

Local

Hundreds march for King Day at the Dome

The NAACP of South Carolina organized a march from Zion Baptist Church to the South Carolina State House in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 15, 2018, in Columbia, S. C.

Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder

National

Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder

Dramatic video shows a Dekalb County (GA) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire.

Tiffany Evans is missing, most fear she's dead.

State

Tiffany Evans is missing, most fear she's dead.

Tiffany Evans, known to police as a local prostitute, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Her mother said she has received multiple phone calls and text messages offering condolences, but no one has found her body.