Anti Trump protestors rally in Greenville

Dramatic video shows a Dekalb County (GA) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire.
Tiffany Evans, known to police as a local prostitute, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Her mother said she has received multiple phone calls and text messages offering condolences, but no one has found her body.
Columbia, SC resident Betty Goodwine says her Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen when she started the engine and left it running while she went into her home to grab her purse. Car thefts are increasing locally and nationally after years of decline.
Harold Morse, 70, died after running back into a fire at Point Arcadia condos in Forest Acres, SC, on Jan. 6, 2018. Fire officials say Morse had made it out but went back into the building to get his wife, who was asleep.