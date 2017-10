More Videos

1:15 President Trump: "I loved our Henry"

2:05 President Trump on the US economy and foreign leaders

1:21 President Trump on what the NFL should do about kneelers

0:39 Anti Trump protestors rally in Greenville

2:36 Here's how President Trump returns the favor to SC's governor

1:29 SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

1:33 You can eat anything at the SC State Fair

1:10 New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story

1:15 Lucky's Burger Shack patrons sound off on NFL