FDA approves better vaccine against painful shingles virus

This image provided by GlaxoSmithKline shows the company's Shingrix vaccine. On Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine to prevent painful shingles in people aged 50 or older. Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said the approval came Friday from the Food and Drug Administration. It will be the second vaccine for shingles, which is caused by the chickenpox virus. Merck has sold a shingles vaccine for about a decade. GlaxoSmithKline via AP)