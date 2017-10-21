Home on the range: annual bison roundup is a quiet affair

A rider on a four wheeler approaches a group of bison in a holding pasture on the National Bison Range near Moise, Montana, to separate a few at a time to run through the chutes during the annual bison roundup Tuesdat, Oct. 17, 2017. Range managers ran some 350 bison through a series of chutes to check the animals for general health and to implant eletronic identifying chips in the first-year calves. The Missoulian via AP Kurt Wilson