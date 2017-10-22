World Health Organization revokes appointment of Mugabe

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe during his meeting with South African President Jacob Zuma, at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, South Africa. In a statement Sunday Oct. 22, 2017 World Health Organization director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus announced he has decided to revoke his appointment of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe as a "goodwill ambassador" after the choice drew widespread international criticism. Themba Hadebe, FILE AP Photo