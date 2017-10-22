News

Hot temps bring health, fire warnings to Southern California

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 12:53 PM

LOS ANGELES

Triple-digit temperatures are forecast for parts of Southern California at the start of the week and the risk of fire is extreme.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday that red flag warnings were in effect from Santa Barbara to San Diego as high winds and low humidity are forecast.

Cal Fire says extra firefighters are on duty with Santa Ana winds expected to gust to 55 mph.

The National Weather Service says temperatures in excess of 100 degrees forecast Monday and Tuesday could break records for late October in some cities.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning and says people should limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Temps aren't supposed to cool significantly until Thursday.

