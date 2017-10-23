Boston Marathon bombing survivors award scholarship

FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2016, photo, Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes, left, and his wife Jessica Kensky address reporters in Boston, during a press availability for "Patriots Day," a movie based on the bombing. Downes and Kensky are awarding a scholarship to a college sophomore who lost a leg to cancer as a child. Jack Manning, of Norfolk, Mass., is the inaugural winner of the "Boston College Strong" scholarship being presented Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo