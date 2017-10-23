FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2016, photo, Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes, left, and his wife Jessica Kensky address reporters in Boston, during a press availability for "Patriots Day," a movie based on the bombing. Downes and Kensky are awarding a scholarship to a college sophomore who lost a leg to cancer as a child. Jack Manning, of Norfolk, Mass., is the inaugural winner of the "Boston College Strong" scholarship being presented Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.
FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2016, photo, Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes, left, and his wife Jessica Kensky address reporters in Boston, during a press availability for "Patriots Day," a movie based on the bombing. Downes and Kensky are awarding a scholarship to a college sophomore who lost a leg to cancer as a child. Jack Manning, of Norfolk, Mass., is the inaugural winner of the "Boston College Strong" scholarship being presented Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2016, photo, Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes, left, and his wife Jessica Kensky address reporters in Boston, during a press availability for "Patriots Day," a movie based on the bombing. Downes and Kensky are awarding a scholarship to a college sophomore who lost a leg to cancer as a child. Jack Manning, of Norfolk, Mass., is the inaugural winner of the "Boston College Strong" scholarship being presented Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo

News

Boston Marathon bombing survivors award scholarship

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 12:18 AM

BOSTON

Two amputee survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing are awarding a scholarship to a college sophomore who lost a leg to cancer as a child.

Jack Manning, of Norfolk, Massachusetts, is the inaugural winner of the "Boston College Strong" scholarship being presented Monday.

Bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky say they chose Manning for his "perseverance in the face of adversity."

Manning overcame his disability to play high school football and baseball, mentor young cancer patients facing limb loss and raise money for cancer research. He's currently enrolled in BC's Carroll School of Management.

Downes, a BC alumnus, and Kensky were newlyweds when both lost legs in the attacks near the marathon finish line. Kensky had to have her remaining leg amputated 1½ years later.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

    A female suspect allegedly stole clothes then attempted to pepper spray an employee in the face at a Richland County Old Navy.

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy
Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted
Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA 1:14

Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA

View More Video