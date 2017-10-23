News

Kentucky health officials announce new weekly flu report

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 3:51 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

State health officials in Kentucky say there's a new way to keep track of flu outbreaks.

The state Department for Public Health says an online weekly influenza surveillance report will be used to gauge current flu activity in Kentucky.

The weekly report is compiled by state health officials and will be provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of statewide flu surveillance efforts.

The report is located at http://chfs.ky.gov/dph/epi/Influenza.htm and will be updated each Friday before noon.

Health officials say influenza cases are broken down by age groups and counties, the number of deaths resulting from the flu and the current influenza activity level reported in the state.

Kentucky's current flu activity level is classified as "sporadic," with 18 confirmed cases of flu being reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

    A female suspect allegedly stole clothes then attempted to pepper spray an employee in the face at a Richland County Old Navy.

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy
Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted
Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA 1:14

Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA

View More Video