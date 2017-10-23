News

Doctor: Conjoined twins born in Gaza will need care abroad

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 6:42 AM

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

A Palestinian doctor says a rare pair of conjoined twins born in the Gaza Strip is in good health, but will need treatment abroad.

Dr. Allam Abu Hamda, a neonatal specialist at Gaza's Shifa hospital, said Monday that the girls are in "stable" condition and doctors have begun feeding them.

The sisters were born Saturday by cesarean section after a full-term pregnancy. Most cases die within 24 hours of birth, the doctor said.

The girls are joined at the abdomen and pelvis but they have separate heads and lungs. Palestinian hospitals lack equipment and expertise to separate the twins.

He says doctors are trying to arrange a transfer of the girls to advanced hospitals in the U.S. or Saudi Arabia to determine whether they can be separated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

    A female suspect allegedly stole clothes then attempted to pepper spray an employee in the face at a Richland County Old Navy.

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy
Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted
Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA 1:14

Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA

View More Video