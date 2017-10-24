News

Vicksburg trims health expenses with clinic for city workers

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 3:41 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss.

A Mississippi mayor says his city is reducing its health care expenses by running a clinic for municipal employees.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says the city expects to save almost $611,000 this year. He tells the Vicksburg Post that savings could increase if the city expands the clinic's hours to make it more convenient.

Since the clinic opened in November, more than 60 percent of city employees and 43 percent of their spouses have used the clinic.

The medical director, Dr. Marshall Bouldin, says the clinic performs wellness assessments and health screenings and provides care for people with chronic conditions. A person on staff coaches people on making healthy lifestyle decisions. The clinic also offers programs to help people stop smoking.

