District to carry overdose antidote in elementary schools

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 8:01 PM

MILFORD, Conn.

A Connecticut school district says it will carry the overdose reversal drug naloxone in its elementary schools.

The New Haven Register reports that Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph and the schools' medical coordinator made the decision because they want to watch out for everyone's safety.

Joseph says the drug will be carried in all school nurses' offices and can be used for staff or visitors.

She confirms Milford is among the first in Connecticut to make naloxone, also known by brand name Narcan, available in elementary schools.

The newspaper reports the National Association of School Nurses recommends schools incorporate the measure because nurses have the expertise to recognize emergencies.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows drug overdose deaths in Connecticut have significantly increased in recent years.

