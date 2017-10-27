Drug firm founder once among Arizona's richest billionaires

Billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics John Kapoor leaves U.S. District Court after being arrested earlier Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Phoenix. Kapoor and other defendants in the fraud and racketeering case are accused of offering bribes to doctors to write large numbers of prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication meant only for cancer patients with severe pain. A judge set bail at $1 million for Kapoor, saying he must wear electronic monitoring and surrender his passports. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo