News

Prescription drug take back day is Saturday

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 8:26 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Vermonters are encouraged to turn in unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs during the state's annual drug take back day.

The event takes place Saturday at police department collection sites around the state as part of the nationwide effort to help people dispose of unwanted drugs that could be misused.

The statewide collection is held twice a year.

The Health Department says Vermont also has set up year-round collection sites and is testing a law enforcement drug disposal program. The department says in the past three months the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department has collected nearly two tons of unused or unwanted prescription drugs stored at sheriff offices around Vermont.

A list of Saturday's collection sites can be found online at healthvermont.gov/drugtakeback or by calling 211.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

    The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office released surveillance video found after a Ridgeland man was gunned down in front of four children in June 2015.

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder 1:43

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder
Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?
Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

View More Video