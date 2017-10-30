More Videos

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Pause
Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:05

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 0:51

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia 1:25

Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

Will Muschamp recaps win over Vanderbilt 1:52

Will Muschamp recaps win over Vanderbilt

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare 0:55

What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare

  • SC House takes steps to get ratepayers money back

    During a meeting of the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee members agreed to measures that will help get money back

SC House takes steps to get ratepayers money back

During a meeting of the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee members agreed to measures that will help get money back
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

State

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was on his way to a call in the dark, early morning hours of October 21 when a deer jumped into the road, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk wrote on Facebook. The deputy slammed on his brakes, but the deer still smashed into the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling at 114 mph. when he struck the deer, Caulk told the Duluth News Tribune. The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam and body camera. Note: This video contains graphic content.

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Weather

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service can not confirm a tornado until Tuesday.