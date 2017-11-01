News

Wapato Jail may become medical equipment distribution center

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:03 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Multnomah County has signed a letter of intent to sell Wapato Jail to a developer for use as a distribution center.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the letter was signed Tuesday.

Portland real estate developer Marty Kehoe said he plans to convert the facility into a distribution and storage space for a medical equipment distribution company, saying it's a good location because it's close to Interstate 5.

The letter is the first step toward the county recouping a portion of the money it sunk into the North Portland property in the last 20 years.

The county spent $58 million to construct the jail in 2004 and another $300,000 a year to maintain it. While film companies have rented it for movie productions, the jail was never used as intended.

The county declined to confirm the purchase price.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SC House takes steps to get customers their money back

    During a meeting of the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee members agreed to measures that will help get money back

SC House takes steps to get customers their money back

SC House takes steps to get customers their money back 1:16

SC House takes steps to get customers their money back
House committee wants South Carolinians to get their money back from SCE&G 3:10

House committee wants South Carolinians to get their money back from SCE&G
What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare 0:55

What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare

View More Video