AP FACT CHECK: Trump falls short on promises to veterans

In this Nov. 9, 2017, photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission ceremonial groundbreaking for the National World War I Memorial at Pershing Park in Washington. President Donald Trump is pointing to big achievements in advance of Veterans Day on his promise to fix the Veterans Affairs Department. While the VA has made some strides under the leadership of Shulkin, a holdover from the Obama administration who began work on several of the changes before Trump took office, a White House fact sheet doesn't tell the full story. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo