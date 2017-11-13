News

Pilot of small plane makes emergency landing, escapes injury

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:43 AM

GRAYSLAKE, Ill.

Authorities say the pilot of a small plane escaped injury after making an emergency landing near an airport in suburban Chicago.

Officials the single-engine Cessna was heading from Pierre, South Dakota, to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, Illinois, when it reportedly had engine trouble.

The plane landed Sunday evening about 100 to 150 feet (30 to 46 meters) short of the runway at Campbell Airport in Grayslake. The plane skidded into a farm field and across a bridge before coming to a stop. The pilot was able to get out of the plane.

The pilot was from village of Cary, Illinois. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

    Tennessee resident Pam Williams met her hero, Jack Van Loan and presented him with a special gift

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later
USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported
Police video of sexual assault suspect 0:48

Police video of sexual assault suspect

View More Video