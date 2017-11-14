FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, gay rights campaigners act out electric shock treatment to protest outside a court where the first court case in China involving so-called conversion therapy is held in Beijing, China. Human Rights Watch says Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in a new report that the Chinese government should stop hospitals and other medical facilities from subjecting LGBT people in China to conversion therapy that in some cases has involved electroshocks, involuntary confinement and forced medication. The banners from left read "Gays, no need to be treated," "Support Haidian Court, Against twisted treatment," and "Ms. Baidu promotes gay treatment by Li Yanhong
FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, gay rights campaigners act out electric shock treatment to protest outside a court where the first court case in China involving so-called conversion therapy is held in Beijing, China. Human Rights Watch says Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in a new report that the Chinese government should stop hospitals and other medical facilities from subjecting LGBT people in China to conversion therapy that in some cases has involved electroshocks, involuntary confinement and forced medication. The banners from left read "Gays, no need to be treated," "Support Haidian Court, Against twisted treatment," and "Ms. Baidu promotes gay treatment by Li Yanhong Chairman of Baidu)."
Rights report urges China to ban gay conversion therapy

November 14, 2017 10:04 PM

An international human rights group says China's government should stop hospitals and other medical facilities from subjecting LGBT people to conversion therapy that in some cases has involved electroshock, involuntary confinement and forced medication.

The report by Human Rights Watch, based on interviews with 17 people subjected to the widely criticized techniques since 2009, comes as awareness has grown in China regarding the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Homosexuality was removed from China's official list of mental illnesses more than 15 years ago, but stories of families enrolling their relatives in treatments seeking to change their sexual orientation remain common.

The report says many victims of conversion therapy were forcibly brought to hospitals by their families, the subject of a groundbreaking lawsuit earlier this year.

