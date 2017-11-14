Rights report urges China to ban gay conversion therapy

FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, gay rights campaigners act out electric shock treatment to protest outside a court where the first court case in China involving so-called conversion therapy is held in Beijing, China. Human Rights Watch says Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in a new report that the Chinese government should stop hospitals and other medical facilities from subjecting LGBT people in China to conversion therapy that in some cases has involved electroshocks, involuntary confinement and forced medication. The banners from left read "Gays, no need to be treated," "Support Haidian Court, Against twisted treatment," and "Ms. Baidu promotes gay treatment by Li Yanhong Chairman of Baidu)."