News

West Virginia county considers needle exchange program

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:30 AM

BECKLEY, W.Va.

A West Virginia county is exploring a needle exchange program amid a spike in cases of hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

WVVA-TV reports that the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department board is considering adding a needle exchange as part of a number of harm reduction initiatives.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently ranked West Virginia first in the nation for new cases of hepatitis B. The health department's acting director, Candace Hurd, says a rise in the number of HIV cases in recent years requires proactivity in regard to IV drug use.

Hurd says the possible needle exchange and other initiatives, including opioid substitution therapies and outreach, won't function as a cure alone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid

    Stuckey and Dan Marino connected with kids during an anti-bullying assembly for Richland Two students

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid 3:30

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid
Do you think Ray Tanner is ever bullied? 1:53

Do you think Ray Tanner is ever bullied?
PETA promised a naked person in Five Points. This is what he looked like 1:11

PETA promised a naked person in Five Points. This is what he looked like

View More Video