N. Carolina county sues opioid manufacturers, distributors

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:34 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

A North Carolina county has filed a federal lawsuit against multiple drug manufacturers and distributors that it says are responsible for fueling the local opioid epidemic.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Buncombe County commissioners and attorneys with the Dallas-based firm Baron and Budd announced the public nuisance lawsuit during a news conference Tuesday. The lawsuit lists 23 defendants, including firms that sell Oxycontin, Percocet and Norco, and alleges they engaged in "false, deceptive and unfair marketing and/or unlawful diversion of prescription opioids."

The county says the lawsuit aims to relieve taxpayers of the economic burden associated with the opioid epidemic. The county hasn't specified how much it will seek in monetary damages.

State data shows Buncombe County saw more than 200 opioid overdoses in the first eight months of 2017.

