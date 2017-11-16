News

Mobile mammograms offered in new West Virginia bus

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 07:07 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

A new mobile mammography vehicle will be offering screenings in West Virginia later this week.

The 45-foot vehicle called Bonnie's Bus will visit Ritchie County on Friday, a service of West Virginia University Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute. The bus will be at the Ritchie Regional Health Center in Harrisville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (304) 699-0947 for an appointment.

Mammograms will be billed to private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid if available. Mammograms for women without insurance will be covered by the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program or through special grant funds from the West Virginia affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Bonnie's Bus is provided through a gift from Jo and Ben Statler and is named after Jo Statler's late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer

    The next phase of the Three Rivers Greenway is expected to be complete next summer allowing for easier river access

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer 0:54

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer
Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid 3:30

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid
Do you think Ray Tanner is ever bullied? 1:53

Do you think Ray Tanner is ever bullied?

View More Video