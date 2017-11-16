News

CU Boulder to lead Pac-12's eye-tracking concussion study

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:11 PM

BOULDER, Colo.

The University of Colorado has been selected to lead the Pac-12 Conference's new initiative to use eye-tracking technology to better understand traumatic head injuries in student athletes.

The conference announced Thursday that it has formed a Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Concussion Coordinating Unit, a multi-year and multi-site research initiative that will use the eye-tracking technology to study how to prevent and respond to head injuries in athletes.

The Daily Camera reports that the CU Boulder will serve as the coordinating institution for the unit, with staffers helping establish data collection protocols for the Pac-12 and setting goals for assessing concussions.

The initiative will use a medical device that is mounted on an athlete's head and uses an eye-tracking virtual reality system to record and analyze eye movements to track impairment.

