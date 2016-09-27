First of 4 jobs fairs in SC to help ex-offenders draws hundreds

Traquan Dillon wants a job and needs a chance to prove himself.
The 19-year-old Florence resident spends his weekdays filling out applications and pounding the pavement in search of gainful employment.
“Anything right about now,” he said. “Something to keep me motivated.”
He fills out applications online and walks from his downtown home all around Florence in search of steady, honest work.
“It’s tough,” he said. “Real tough. All I’m waiting on is that phone call.”
One day he’d like to own a business. He knows he needs to get his GED. For now, though, he needs a steady paycheck.
“I’m trying hard to have a job in the next two weeks. I came here to see what they got,” he said mid-morning on Tuesday. He was one of hundreds of hopeful Pee Dee residents who came to the job fair at the state’s Vocational Rehabilitation center on West Darlington Street.
Dillon is serving three years of probation for a second-degree nonviolent burglary charge and has to come up with $1,200 to $1,400. He said the prosecutor explained that his probation could be shortened and his record expunged if he completes his court requirements and becomes employed.
“I can’t pay it if I’m lollygagging. But that’s not me. I want to work. I want money, but it’s hard out here nowadays. My car’s in the shop and it’s hot and I’m walking on my own two feet,” he said. “I almost walked here but my mama caught me walking and gave me a ride.”
He’s ready for a new life off the streets and away from violence.
“Everybody’s getting killed or shot up nowadays,” he said, shaking his head. “I want money, but not illegal money. Where I see myself – cosmetology. Cutting hair, owning a barbershop. Sitting at home doing nothing – that’s not me.”
As Dillon strolled around, getting pamphlets and filling out applications, Neal Getsinger and Beth Drake surveyed the scene.
“Everybody is focused on getting the ex-offender a second chance,” said Getsinger, the state commissioner of Vocational Rehabilitation. Getsinger said Tuesday’s job fair was the first of four planned for the next 10 to 12 months around the state. The job fairs are the result of a collaboration of his department, the U.S. Attorney’s office, S.C. Works, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce and Probation, Pardon and Parole at both the state and federal levels.
Drake, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of South Carolina, said it’s a bipartisan effort launched under President George W. Bush that has continued through President Obama’s administration with the goal of reducing recidivism and transforming an ex-offender into a productive member of society.
“They paid their debt to society and if we can give them an opportunity to work we’ll have safer communities and put them on the path to the straight and narrow,” she said. “We couldn’t have done this without our state partners.”
Getsinger said about 15 employers took part in the fair. He said the agencies are seeking to expand their efforts and educate employers about tax credits available for employers hiring ex-offenders and a federal bonding program as well.
“We want to give them a hand up instead of a handout,” he said. “We want them to restore their identity and help them restore their family and contribute to the community. This is our pilot effort and we hope to draw in 300 to 400 people. Many people don’t know we have 25 Voc Rehab centers around the state. We also offer an in-patient alcohol and drug addiction program in the Palmetto center, whether they’ve lost a job or struggling with keeping it. We want to work with employers to help people save their job.”
Standing at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce table, Laura Rushton said she was handing out pamphlets detailing the Work Opportunity Tax Credit and the Federal Bonding Program as well. The former can offer up to a 40 percent tax credit against first-year wages for companies hiring veterans and ex-offenders, for example. The latter is essentially an insurance policy sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor through the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce to eliminate a barrier in hiring an ex-offender, someone lacking a work history, or someone who has declared bankruptcy.
“And it gives an individual a chance to prove themselves,” Rushton said. “To get past that barrier.”
That’s all Dillon wants -- just a chance. And after making the rounds and visiting each booth and table, he’s upbeat and undeterred.
“I’m going to find me a job, whatever it takes,” he said, “and make sure I keep it. I’m trying to go through the right path. I’m trying to be somebody in life.”
Comments