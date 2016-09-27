Wells Fargo takes back part of CEO, other executive’s salary

WASHINGTON (AP) – Wells Fargo says CEO John Stumpf and the executive who ran the bank’s consumer banking division will forfeit tens of millions of dollars in bonuses as it tries to stem a scandal over its sales practices.
The board of directors at the nation’s second-largest bank said Tuesday that Stumpf will forfeit $41 million in stock awards, while former retail banking executive Carrie Tolstedt will forfeit $19 million of her stock awards, effective immediately. Both are also giving up any bonuses for 2016.
The San Francisco-based bank’s independent directors are also launching their own investigation.
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $185 million to settle allegations its employees opened millions of accounts without customers’ permission to reach aggressive sales targets. Stumpf has faced bipartisan outrage for his handling of the scandal.
Comments