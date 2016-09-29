Columbia Chamber honors Colliers’ Folsom, four others at annual Gala

John W. Folsom, president and CEO of Colliers International South Carolina, was honored Thursday night as the Columbia Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year.
The chamber said Folsom was honored for his “extraodinary” career and his deep roots in the community. He has served on the Midlands Business Leadership Group’s executive committee, is a former board member and chair of Providence Hospital, and is a founder of “Salute from the Shore,” an annual event along the coast that salutes the nation’s military on the Fourth of July.
The chamber’s Ambassador of the Year award is given to a community member who exemplifies outstanding business ethics and influences the promotion and preservation of the greater Columbia region, according to the chamber. Gov. Nikki Haley received the award last year.
“Folsom’s leadership within our region is unwavering,” said Boyd Jones, the chamber’s 2015-2016 chairman. “His passion for community involvement and commitment towards growing the economic and business environment in the area makes the Midlands a better place to live and do business.”
Others honored Thursday night at the Chamber’s Gala at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center were:
▪ Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Small and Minority Business Advocate of the Year;
▪ Ashleigh Wilson of Bowman and Brooke, Young Professional of the Year;
▪ Steven Mungo of Mungo Homes, Military Advocate of the Year;
▪ Mike Weaver of the Weaver Agency, Diplomat of the Year.
“These honorees are the leaders in our region who work tirelessly to aid the Chamber’s mission of creating and promoting an environment where businesses can flourish,” said Columbia Chamber President and CEO Carl Blackstone.
