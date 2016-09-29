Business

September 29, 2016 5:49 PM

Takach joins GrandSouth Bank as Columbia office manager, vp

Jessica E. Takach has joined Greenville-based GrandSouth Bank as vice president and branch manager for the Columbia office. Takach, who has worked in both the commercial and retail segments of the industry, is a graduate of USC, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate. GrandSouth, which opened its doors in Columbia in August, has branches in Anderson, Fountain Inn, Greenville, Greer and Orangeburg.

