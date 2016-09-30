What home in Camden’s horse country sold for $455,000?

Richland County
29016
22 Deer Stream Court from Diep Ngoc Phan to Yuxiang Li and Ting Peng $238,500
2071 Bankwell Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Raiford A. Gainey $165,189
113 Talon Way from Jason M. Riffenburg and Danielle M. Riffenburg to Kristopher Scott Murff $263,000
61 Black Kettle Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Larisea Jantae Prioleau $139,800
113 Spotted Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Luis A. Marin and Lashawn Michelle Marin $331,598
1044 Grey Duck Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Britton Kendelll Gerald and Melecia Samantha Gerald $339,211
137 View Dr. from Susan Cox to Brice Ervin Engram and Ashley Drakeford Engram $312,000
29036
1036 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eldred Whitt Cline III $389,267
1147 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert A. Cartin and Melissa H. Cartin $278,256
905 Stradley Lane from Jeffrey Franklin Urso to Anissa M. Terpstra $205,000
8 Grovemont Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mark J. Farrell and Kerri Farrell $242,606
765 Moonsail Circle from Leslie Alderman to Cory Ryan Hansford and Amy Marie Broom $238,500
261 Indigo Hills Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Everett Schaefer and Elizabeth Schaefer $324,900
1158 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Frederick J. Leach and Jennifer G. Leach $239,061
509 Everton Dr. from Neil E. Constance, Jr. to Richard W. Thomas $245,000
29045
223 Plantation Pointe Dr. from Donald R. Gray, Jr. and Wendy M. Gray to Mi Yong Jewell $175,000
132 Peach Grove Circle, Unit 13-2 from Patrick L. Schachle to Stephanie Anne Menges $210,000
381 Hay Hill Court from Jennifer Bush to Brandon L. Hood and Stephanie E. Hood $269,000
108 Deer Run Road from Robert A. Adams and Tara J. Adams to DeVante D. Patrick $135,200
361 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Izell Anderson and Mary Ellen Anderson $398,361
29061
222 Rosebrook Dr. from South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority to Crystal A. Gary $130,400
1132 Ridge Road from William Moore to Larry Collins and Diane Collins $240,000
29063
211 Amberwood Circle from Jason Angelo Zike and Keely Marie Zike to Oanh Chau Murphy $188,000
100 Rock Hampton Road from Donn Estes a/k/a Donn Michael Estes to Joseph B. Floyd $139,900
2496 Hollingshed Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Chad E. Fraley and Erin C. Fraley $274,900
677 Cornerstone Circle from Clifton J. Davenport to Chicora T. Gorie $123,900
29078
463 NE Shady Grove Road from Freddie Lee Shannon to Joshua Robert Dorsey $165,000
29201
2431 Sulton St. from Vicky G. Berry to David L. Alderman $190,000
209 Candleberry Circle from Brendan J. McDonald to Jessica Dunn Ford $149,500
3201 Lakewood Avenue from Cameron Mullins to Jarred D. Campbell $139,000
29203
18 Summerlea Lane from David Dubois, Jr. to Andrea F. Dye $133,500
103 Sweet Grass Lane from April Gibson Wells f/k/a April P. Gibson to Dioundra M. Felton $113,500
29204
2537 Treeside Dr. from Edwin O. Lesley, Jr. to Rebekah A. Alonzo and Lee Rae Arnold $174,500
2410 Glenwood Road from Suzanne H. White to Sean Sweeney $113,500
3228 Foxhall Road from Kelsey M. Reynolds to John David Cloninger $169,900
3533 Lynhaven Dr. from Caren J. Burnette to Carrie A. Leake $128,000
29205
600 Woodrow St., Unit V from Michael B. Adkins to Brenda P. Owens $203,000
220 Deerwood St. from Betty J. Gambrell Cobb to David Andrew Eisenreich and Joseph Holmes Eisenreich $155,000
126 S. Sims Avenue from Robert E. Lominack and Elizabeth M. Dalzell to Chandra A. Williams $450,000
3832 Live Oak St. from Arleen MaHoney to Deborah D. McLaughlin $113,000
800 Howard St. from BAMF Investments, LLC to Jennifer N. McCormack $215,000
303 S. Woodrow St. from Diana B. Robinson to Michael S. Dollar $423,500
4200 Timberlane Dr. from Lewis Paul Taylor and Laurie E. Taylor to Emily Jane Martin and Nicholas Martin $168,000
3711 Coleman St. from John J. Loveday and Amanda A. Loveday to Jesse Timothy Reese, IV $335,000
29206
1673 Kathwood Dr. from Thomas W. McGee, III and Shannon E. Leonard n/k/a Shannon L. McGee to William J. Keenan, IV and Julie R. Keenan $360,000
6122 Satchel Ford Road from Pamela C. Bryant to Timothy B. Chappell and Virginia A. Hedgepath $174,000
105 Kings Mill Road from Dr. James E. Bosley to Charlotte R. Castles $246,000
1893 Parrish Dr. from Edward C. Mann, III to William L. Laval, IV and Jessica Laval $449,000
29209
120 Hamptons Grant Court from J. Patrick McKain to Julie T. Starnes $130,000
140 Caughman Ridge Road from Donna Taylor and Kendall Wheeler to Don Winford Potter $140,000
6411 Yorkshire Dr. from Nathan C. Hancock and Susan M. Dabney n/k/a Susan D. Hancock to Euro Mejia Vasquez $189,000
7123 Teague Road from David McWilson, Jr. and Gloria E. McWilson to Jarryd R. Dawson $110,500
102 Cardiff St. from Richard Wayne Voorhees, Jr. to Amanda Wangwright and Di Wangwright $235,000
10 Veterans Pointe from Patricia Marie Itter to Aimee H. Glover $126,000
29210
149 Starlight Dr. from Gregory S. Washington and Cheryl L. Washington to Jason L. Baughman $115,000
29223
413 Arcola Dr. from Jeffrey Blair Gardner a/k/a Jeff B. Gardner to Christine A. Wash $101,385
279 Allan’s Mill Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Katrina M. Peaks and Brian A. Peaks $176,410
116 Dove Ridge Road from Christine E. Shellito to Robert Kirk Brown $255,000
29229
833 Parnell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tequella Walker $150,000
113 Berkeley Ridge Dr. from Angie G. Paez to Tracey M. Kinney $223,000
209 Quinton Lane from Anthony E. Duncan to Sherri L. Cuthbertson $110,500
209 Carolina Ridge Dr. from David Patrick Delaney and Beverly Ann Delaney to Kevin Alexander Boggs and Debra Jo Boggs $355,000
5 Dickens Crest Dr. from Martha Anne Boseski to Brenda L. Haymes $205,000
237 Branchview Dr. from B&B Real Estate Investors, LLC to Edward G. Norris, Jr. and Deborah R. Norris $185,000
266 Bassett Loop from Lynne A. Shrader to Terry Thompson $144,500
464 Indigo Ridge Dr. from Thomas A. Mooty and Olivia M. Mooty to Markeith Harris $127,500
114 Magnolia Bluff Dr. from Marc C. David and Yvette David to Rena P. Dixon and Markos M. Young $199,000
221 Catalpa Lane from Jonathan E. Grubb and Cara C. Grubb to Tyler J. McCurtain and Melissa R. McCurtain $198,000
1137 Artisan Dr. from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Shanda L. Richardson $142,900
312 Valhalla Dr. from Renard L. Perry to Patrick Baldwin and Emily Baldwin $155,000
241 Bassett Loop from Maddalena Fucchi to Denise Showunmi $125,000
187 Cogburn Road from Sharonda Smalls Giles f/k/a Sharonda P. Smalls to Janie G. Sims $127,000
Lexington County
29033
210 Arden Lane from Jayme D. Greer and Christopher A. Greer to Mark Marshall $140,000
29036
109 W. Horn Court from Timothy C. Ryan, Susan M. Ryan and Kimberly Marie Ryan to David M. Scott $119,500
265 Brookridge Dr. from David C. Virtue and Shannon O. Virtue to Harry E. Cromer, III and Leah W. Cromer $435,000
29054
226 Mule Trail from Connie W. Peagler, Dan C. Peagler, III, Dianne Pou, Brenda Carruth and Samuel David Erwin to Sandra P. Vining and Thomas Herman Vining $212,000
1385 Camping Road from Christopher K. Meadows to Briton H. Buzhardt and Lisa S. Buzhardt $206,000
141 Front St. from Thomas P. Bellinger to Joel R. Griffin and Gwendolyn N. Griffin $119,000
861 Peach Festival Road from Pamela S. Polatty and William E. Polatty to Christopher J. James and Krystal L. James $181,000
29063
117 Wandering Brook Road from Anna E. Clemens n/k/a Anna Elsey Cavanagh to James H. Rhyne $120,000
29070
356 Bethlehem Circle from Delbert W. Snyder to Christopher J. Burnett and Kristen Burnett $127,500
164 Lakeshore Dr. from Vincent Piazzola to Richard E. Freeman $295,000
167 Rocky Ridge Road from Robert L. Kordes and Kathy J. Kordes to Rocky Mucci and Kellylynn M. Mucci $430,000
29072
228 Allenbrooke Way from David J. Smart and Nicole I. Smart to Charles W. Isbell and Jayne Ann C. Isbell $205,000
264 Kelsey Glen Dr. from James C. Lund to Louis F. Johnston and Jessica A. Johnston $387,000
163 Cascade Dr. from Cale M. Davis and Jill M. Davis to Bradley A. Turner and Heather M. Turner $184,900
243 Dawsons Park Dr. from Carol A. Conrad to Lindi J. Legare $101,800
127 Jeremiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Clinton O. Edwards $219,900
148 Flutter Dr. from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Thomas D. Henke and Virginia A. Henke $224,369
301 Southberry Way from Craig P. Calkins and Amy P. Calkins to Angie E. Mollohan and Bryan Mollohan $245,000
731 Beckley Court from Suzanne K. Hodsdon and Gary E. Hodsdon to Christopher W. Paxton and JoAnn M. Paxton $225,000
144 Garden Gate Way from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to Thomas Brown and Nichole Brown $282,900
110 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Clayton W. Hoffman and Pheobee F. Smith $218,860
219 Pewter Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Steven Q. Meyerer and Leslie D. Meyerer $263,900
121 Cheshire Road from Richard E. Freeman to Charles H. Melton $122,000
632 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jamee R. Stewart and Stacy A. Stewart $295,500
144 Richmond Farms Circle from Tiffany A. Bagwell to Hayli Delane Livingston $129,000
533 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Sanjida Tamanna $280,506
207 Ivy Park Lane from Angela Corley to Callie Bell $120,000
116 Elderberry Court from Tracy A. Evans and Torya M. Evans to Christopher L. Hartfield $270,000
333 Montrose Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ryan E. McClanahan $269,050
91 Ridgecreek Dr. from Eric L. Gentry and Daly E. Gentry to Robert P. Greene and Sharon E. Greene $239,000
176 Phoenix Lane from Clinton O. Edwards to Ebony N. Burroughs $122,000
216 Flutter Dr. from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Larry B. Lucius and Melanie T. Lucius $193,556
348 Longmont Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David J. Seddon and Tina M. Seddon $236,200
29073
186 Siddington Way from Christopher M. Newman and Kristen F. Waddell n/k/a Kristen F. Newman to Joshua David Ward and Karli Morgan $155,000
712 Leafy Bend Court from Charles Anthony White to Creig A. Benson $139,900
209 Crickhollow Circle from Brinson L. Perkins to James Fredrick Kommeyer and Alista Rushton Kommeyer $132,000
117 Sandbrier Court from LTD Properties, LLC to Aaron Michael Hargenrader and Tiffany Teal Hargenrader $164,000
122 Long Vista Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William J. Wright, Sr. and Donna W. Wright $351,805
107 Sweet Melody Lane from Larry D. Lamb, Jr. to Jeremy S. Wray and Candace Wray $166,000
229 Mossborough Dr. from Larri H. Zinna f/k/a Larri S. Holcomb to Shane T. Dettmer $147,000
244 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bernard B. Hawkins and Shamekia W. Hawkins $263,775
155 Copper Bluff Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Raymond T. Lique $149,990
452 Laurel Road from Margaret Croxton Nanson, Andrew David Nanson and Scott David Croxton to Nicholas J. Hammond $135,500
223 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kim M. Emmer $131,490
230 Meadow Saffron Dr. from John Anthony Watta to Travella E. Parker $160,000
225 Viking Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Camille Rene Reeder $150,000
241 Mockingbird Circle from Larry B. Lucius to Josie L. Hulette $128,000
748 Westfield Road from NVR, Inc. to Christopher S. Murphy and Samaire Myers $246,437
230 Crickhollow Circle from Christopher C. Boles to Donald M. Nye $117,000
209 Ridgehill Dr. from Joseph L. Tedford to Brian Phillip Palm $138,000
534 Kaymin Hill Court from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Michael Joseph Hart and Casey Leigh Hart $180,000
128 Brooksong Dr. from Toyanna Frye to Kolby S. Jumper $102,900
29123
378 Leaning Tree Road from Robert Young to Michael E. O’Brien $102,000
29169
144 Saluda Woods Court from Stephanie L. Roberson to Rose Ann Dean $101,500
156 Wainscot Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joan M. Vaughan $145,310
1735 Holly Hill Dr. from Dale F. Eichelberger and Kristi Michelle Eichelberger n/k/a Kristi Eichelberger Collins to Charles Blake Furtick and Rachel Leigh Furtick $136,500
2007 Bob White Lane from Donald C. Day, Sr. a/k/a Donald C. Day and Nancy C. Day to Derek L. Blythe and Andrea L. Taylor $219,000
1000 Evergreen Avenue from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to Sandra N. Sullivan $130,000
29170
4346 Platt Springs Road from Julie Lown Hodges, Wayne S. Lown and Donald E. Lown to William H. Hodges, Jr. and Julie L. Hodges $127,000
117 Arthurdale Dr. from John W. Cheeseman to Sandy L. Day $130,000
338 Ashburton Lane from Xiaoming Chen and Yujuan Zhang to Michael J. Tucholski and Andrea Tucholski $165,000
607 Hallsborough Dr. from John W. Peavy and Brenda A. Peavy to Timothy L. Shull and Gloria S. Shull $187,300
29172
135 Drayton Hall Dr. from NVR, Inc. to Tyrone Pugh, Sr. and Michelle Latrioe Pugh $172,680
29210
434 Leton Dr. from Mary Ellen Davis to Jonathan W. King and David Dubois, Jr. $185,000
424 Sulgrave Dr. from Robert Francisco Ortega to Michael E. Johnson $205,000
2709 Bush River Road from Frank Garkisch to Merino Osby $134,000
431 Hempstead Road from Will Jennings to Aaron D. Floyd $155,900
29212
108 Torbay Road from Dianne L. White to Kristin M. Sas $105,000
1221 Bower Parkway, Unit 210 from Columbia R&D, Inc. to Elma England $100,000
1221 Bower Parkway, Unit 304 from Columbia R&D, Inc. to Elma England $100,000
121 Palm Hill Dr. from Khan Legacy, LLC to Kimberly Samuel $162,000
Kershaw County
29020
1727 Jefferson Davis Highway from James Flerx to Yovany Marquez $120,000
101 Hound Hollow Road from Bonnie K. Meyers to Mark E. Minard and Laura A. Minard $455,000
1926 Bishopville Highway from J. Craig Ruff and Robin O. Ruff to David Michael Dayton $144,000
29045
6 Desert Rose Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lexa Smith and Taylor Small $166,865
26 Casey Dr. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Timothy Mark King and Jody Lynn King $217,535
29054
237 Haigs Creek N. 29045 from Richard D. Pugh and Kathy R. Pugh to Jacqueline M. Rodgers $223,000
36 Lone Oak Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Judy F. Grosse $117,776
29078
341 Charm Hill Road from Scott C. McDonald to Emily Lyle and Ashley Mayers $111,200
1204 Ridgeway Road from Traci Brooke Simmons to Shamico Harris $168,500
5 Wildwood Lane from Department of Veterans Affairs to Vickie A. Moniz $153,900
29 McGraw Road from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Jason Jay and Jessica Jay $188,900
29130
1654 Lake Road from Arthur Corsano and Deborah K. Corsano to Sym H. McCord and Jacquelyn B. McCord $290,000
Top Real Estate Property Transfers
Top Five Richland County
126 S. Sims Avenue 29205 from Robert E. Lominack and Elizabeth M. Dalzell to Chandra A. Williams $450,000
1893 Parrish Dr. 29206 from Edward C. Mann, III to William L. Laval, IV and Jessica Laval $449,000
303 S. Woodrow St. 29205 from Diana B. Robinson to Michael S. Dollar $423,500
361 Palm Sedge Loop 29045 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Izell Anderson and Mary Ellen Anderson $398,361
1036 Portrait Hill Dr. 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eldred Whitt Cline III $389,267
Top Five Lexington County
265 Brookridge Dr. 29036 from David C. Virtue and Shannon O. Virtue to Harry E. Cromer, III and Leah W. Cromer $435,000
167 Rocky Ridge Road 29070 from Robert L. Kordes and Kathy J. Kordes to Rocky Mucci and Kellylynn M. Mucci $430,000
264 Kelsey Glen Dr. 29072 from James C. Lund to Louis F. Johnston and Jessica A. Johnston $387,000
122 Long Vista Court 29073 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William J. Wright, Sr. and Donna W. Wright $351,805
632 River Falls Lane 29072 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jamee R. Stewart and Stacy A. Stewart $295,500
Top Five Kershaw County
101 Hound Hollow Road 29020 from Bonnie K. Meyers to Mark E. Minard and Laura A. Minard $455,000
1654 Lake Road 29130 from Arthur Corsano and Deborah K. Corsano to Sym H. McCord and Jacquelyn B. McCord $290,000
237 Haigs Creek N. 29045 from Richard D. Pugh and Kathy R. Pugh to Jacqueline M. Rodgers $223,000
26 Casey Dr. 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Timothy Mark King and Jody Lynn King $217,535
29 McGraw Road 29078 from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Jason Jay and Jessica Jay $188,900
Comments