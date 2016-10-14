Business

October 14, 2016 10:38 AM

Wateree Lake RV Park and Marina sold for over $500,000

Posted by Susan Ardis

Richland County

29016

522 House Wren Lane from Brad Wells and Mary E. Wells to Taylor R. Ashley and Kristine Ashley $275,000

835 Near Creek Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brianna H. Boatright $292,876

529 Vintage Pine Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tammy K. Edwards $206,865

471 Links Crossing from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Tarik A. Thomas $294,275

29036

42 Wave Dancer Court from Mark Eric Zarzuela and Patricia Ann Zarzuela to Stacy Pleaze $310,000

1134 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David W. Criminger and Anna Dent Criminger $226,424

2105 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kimberly C. O’Leary and Linda G. Craft $387,026

29045

176 Peach Grove Circle, #8-3 from David R. Krupa and Janet L. Krupa to John Sanders and Patrice Sanders $235,500

201 Fetterbush Road from Russell E. Ditzler and Lauren Ditzler to Tiffany N. Howard $420,000

216 Seabiscuit Lane from Charles D. Rosborough and Veronica C. Rosborough to David T. Pickett and Raquell Pickett $187,000

29061

279 Alexander Pointe Dr. from Department of Veterans Affairs to Tyrone V. Sims $136,000

29063

429 Maypop Lane from Sharon L. Seago to Keith L. Cooper $232,000

29201

3010 Clark St. from Amy D. Letson to Sumner M. Bender $144,900

1100 Wheat St., Apt. 709 from Thomas Garrett Munson to Thomas D. Payne $110,000

29204

2851 Gervais St. from Clayton H. Kennedy to Shaun D. Ferguson and Nancy B. Ferguson $450,000

29205

2405 Preston St. from Clement Stinson, Jr. and Sallie Fairnot to Sharon Anderson and Karen Solone-Hughes $130,000

100 Saluda Avenue from Leon Joseph Khoury, Jr., Jeanine Khoury, Mary Catherine Khoury Raad, Cynthia Khoury Touma, Norma Khoury Becker and Rose Ann Khoury Geffre to Brenda J. Bowen $390,000

323 S. Ravenel St. from Carla Guido, Joseph Guido and Douglas S. MacRea to Lindsay A. Jackson $192,500

1227 Butler St. from Wayne Thomas Cope and Martha Lee Weeks to Justin B. Champion and Leah D. Unger $228,000

4136 Lindwood Road from Mason R. Brooks, Sr. to Barry Thomas McGovern and Katherine Lydon Moore $182,000

29206

1642 Shady Lane from Christine W. DeGood to Adam C. Twitty and Anna Catherine Twitty $326,000

1407 Brentwood Dr. from Ashley Calhoun Overton to William J. M. Gregg $174,000

29209

134 Wembley St. from Juanda A. Arnett to Taylor Baxter, Liesl Baxter and Robert G. Klotzbach $168,000

320 Hampton Creek Court from Elisha R. Greggo to Robert Gilbert and Gina N. Smith $420,000

54 Foot Point Road from Cynthia R. Edens to William A. Warren, Jr. and Rebecca Hart Warren $625,000

29210

1805 Chandler Avenue from David George Connelly to Darian Arthur King and Dominie Q. King $125,000

29223

51 Hunters Pond Dr. from Hugh Russell Arnold and Elizabeth Elaine A. Arnold to Vannie Williams, Jr. $185,000

69 Polo Ridge Circle from Marvin Lintner and Lois Lintner to Deborah P. Bushee $192,500

140 Peaceful Lane from Andrea L. Kendrick to Barbara A. Lunsford $129,000

216 Rabon Springs Road from Roger Hilton and Kristine Kenyon to Nkemokanam Adum Udeagha and Samantha Udeagha $147,000

13 Sandy Glen Court from David M. Vargas and Roxanna T. Vargas to Gary Dean Dennis, Jr. and Nikki Ann Dennis $145,000

29229

200 Bassett Loop from Taylor Ashley and Kristine Ashley to Steven Merchant and Jennifer C. Merchant $161,000

14 Summit Square from Carol S. Michaelis to Tristan K. Thomas and Chantel K. Outlaw $134,000

424 Dahoon Dr. from Karen M. Corbett to Jennifer Y. Freedman $125,000

109 Long Ridge Dr. from Kathleen P. Flores n/k/a Kathleen P. Patterson to Mack A. Joe $127,500

316 Faversham Crescent Lane from Roger W. Corbin and Emma E. Corbin to Eddie Joyner and Patricia Ann Joyner $145,900

321 Green Rose Road from Ashton Campbell to Albert Omar Kennedy $125,000

505 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jesus A. Cisneros and Arcelia Cisneros $242,364

Lexington County

29036

128 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert A. Smith $197,900

718 Soldier Grey Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Albert E. McGee, Jr. $194,225

716 Soldier Grey Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Joshua Friend and Samara Mixter-Friend $188,095

377 Bent Oak Dr. from Paul A. Larosa and Yvonne M. Larosa to Jacob Burns Judy, Jr. and Anita K. Judy $315,000

29054

107 Harley Taylor Road from Michael E. Hendrix to Heather Pounds $124,900

29070

127 Marcellus Road from JAG Contractors, LLC to Shemika M. Hill and Ronald L. Hill $191,051

29072

105 Wild Spring Road from Jan S. Bischke to Mervil E. Daughtry $177,900

111 Karr Court from Terry L. Lowery, Laurie Owens, James Wieneke, Carol Nussbaum and Rhonda Murphy to Evan Barber $163,000

117 Rollingwood Dr. from Scott Donahue and Allanna Donahue to Jeffery A. Jumper and Rose Jumper $165,000

204 Rice Hill Court from Bonnie Aday Pruitt and Kenneth B. Pruitt, III to Cody Batchelor $109,950

168 Glade Spring Dr. from Blythe Building Company, LLC to Haemoon Oh $455,000

224 Cherokee Shores Dr. from Cherokee Shores, LLC to Mark Key and Terri Key $430,000

547 Blue Ledge Circle from April G. Williams to Gerald A. Riddle and Jacqueline W. Riddle $153,000

639 Park Road from Diann Alaine Morrison to Lisa K. D. Vu $170,000

224 Chamfort Dr. from Sanal Holdings, LLC to Alton Lane, Jr. and Christine D. Lane $184,500

344 Merus Dr. from NVR, Inc. to Charles W. Dudley $148,000

412 Plantation Dr. from Frederic J. Copeland to Robert D. Brumfield and Christina L. Brumfield $193,900

29073

511 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sharon Miller $177,290

316 Two Notch Road from Catherine D. Lee to Thomas Gilmer Schultz $149,999

504 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Nicolas Yvans Joseph and Deborah-Ann Alicia Joseph $247,605

337 Louisa Lane from Stephen D. Wood and Amy A. Wood to James C. Northcutt $106,000

221 Viking Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Paul D. Burger and Robin L. Burger $220,890

551 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sean W. Steed and Patricia Rich $203,795

135 Golden Pond Dr. from Debra C. Duffield f/k/a Debra C. Sharpe to Frank C. Hinshaw $140,000

109 Long Vista Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert L. Ballard and Christine P. Ballard $311,247

29169

1302 Duke St. from Francisco P. Gomez and Mary Beth Eudy Gomez to Dustyn Hughes and Vincent Newton $172,000

29170

104 War Admiral Dr. from Jeremy C. Moore and Kaamilya N. Moore to Karen Kinard $165,000

421 Emanuel Creek Dr. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Raynard W. Wright, Jr. $137,350

819 Indian River Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Yoginaben H. Patel and Hiteshkumar G. Patel $381,000

449 Emanuel Creek Dr. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Deborah Caraway $137,000

29212

419 Shelton Dr. from MAC4 Construction, Inc. to Terreka N. Cox $142,900

130 Gaslight Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to David J. Ferris $212,879

126 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Tonya Huggins Coble $222,000

122 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lois E. Fernberg $215,000

200 Lingstrom Lane from Christine A. Widmer to Reginald Williams, Sr. $130,000

Kershaw County

29020

858 White Pines Dr. from Thornwell W. Dority to Tony S. Christopher and Jessica L. Christopher $189,000

96 Southern Oak Dr. from Bock Construction, Inc. to Ray M. Smith $182,600

212 Mackey St. from James P. Lamb and Leta Sue Lamb to Cory O. Noble $162,000

212 Greene St. from Frances W. Burns to John T. Fallon, III and Mary A. Fallon $255,000

10 Hunt Cup Lane from Thomas W. Gladden, Jr. and Vera H. Gladden to Thornwell W. Dority and Shelly M. Dority $393,000

84 Butternut Lane from Arnold D. Horton and Elizabeth A. Horton to Carol K. Johnson $245,000

29032

1792 West Dr. from Dianne A. Rutledge to Kenneth Lee Karas and Deborah G. Karas $212,500

1573 Porter Road from Joseph A. Abbott to Brooke E. Adair and Kade M. Adair $118,000

29045

37 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Percy L. Myles and Carlisa Myles $261,245

6 Smokewood Dr. from Brandon D. Oliver to Twanmeika C. Barnes $145,000

1006 Oakland Dr. from Randall L. Pruett to Linda A. Richardson $134,900

17 Falling Leaf Dr. from Christian Arnold and Petra Schoenwaelder to Richard W. Roberson, Sr. and Robyn L. Roberson $257,000

14 Bud Circle from Champion Mortgage Company to Michael Keels and Hazel Keels $107,000

39 Pear Tree Loop from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Davis O. Moore $153,000

2252 Whippoorwill Lane from Carl Durant Carraway, Jr. and Denise M. Carraway to Eric Kody Stewart $149,000

2612 Calli Lane from Angie L. Young to Joel Drewry $183,000

63 Kimpton Dr. from Madi Investments, LLC to Caleb W. Ogle $169,500

29074

2367 Dolan Lane from Wateree Lake RV Park & Marina, LLC to Jason Thorne $540,000

29078

27 Leatherwood Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Figueroa Conde and Carla Figueroa Munguia $189,900

73 Mauser Dr. from Richard W. Roberson, Sr. and Robyn L. Roberson to Jason Robert Gailey and Nicole May Gailey $226,000

119 Remington Dr. from Madi Investments, LLC to Ryan H. Bowers $220,000

1542 Baldwin Road from Glenda A. Green to Kenneth M. West and Cheryl R. West $168,000

1151 Medfield Road from Leonard J. Korson to Amanda Williams $115,000

228 Cricket Hill Dr. from Lauren A. Hogan to Carla M. Hoyle $112,000

Top Real Estate Transfers

Top Five Richland County

54 Foot Point Road 29209 from Cynthia R. Edens to William A. Warren, Jr. and Rebecca Hart Warren $625,000

2851 Gervais St. 29204 from Clayton H. Kennedy to Shaun D. Ferguson and Nancy B. Ferguson $450,000

201 Fetterbush Road 29045 from Russell E. Ditzler and Lauren Ditzler to Tiffany N. Howard $420,000

320 Hampton Creek Court 29209 from Elisha R. Greggo to Robert Gilbert and Gina N. Smith $420,000

100 Saluda Avenue 29205 from Leon Joseph Khoury, Jr., Jeanine Khoury, Mary Catherine Khoury Raad, Cynthia Khoury Touma, Norma Khoury Becker and Rose Ann Khoury Geffre to Brenda J. Bowen $390,000

Top Five Lexington County

168 Glade Spring Dr. 29072 from Blythe Building Company, LLC to Haemoon Oh $455,000

224 Cherokee Shores Dr. 29072 from Cherokee Shores, LLC to Mark Key and Terri Key $430,000

819 Indian River Dr. 29170 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Yoginaben H. Patel and Hiteshkumar G. Patel $381,000

377 Bent Oak Dr. 29036 from Paul A. Larosa and Yvonne M. Larosa to Jacob Burns Judy, Jr. and Anita K. Judy $315,000

109 Long Vista Court 29073 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert L. Ballard and Christine P. Ballard $311,247

Top Five Kershaw County

2367 Dolan Lane 29074 from Wateree Lake RV Park & Marina, LLC to Jason Thorne $540,000

10 Hunt Cup Lane 29020 from Thomas W. Gladden, Jr. and Vera H. Gladden to Thornwell W. Dority and Shelly M. Dority $393,000

37 Saughtree Lane W. 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Percy L. Myles and Carlisa Myles $261,245

17 Falling Leaf Dr. 29045 from Christian Arnold and Petra Schoenwaelder to Richard W. Roberson, Sr. and Robyn L. Roberson $257,000

212 Greene St. 29020 from Frances W. Burns to John T. Fallon, III and Mary A. Fallon $255,000

