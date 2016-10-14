Wateree Lake RV Park and Marina sold for over $500,000

Richland County
29016
522 House Wren Lane from Brad Wells and Mary E. Wells to Taylor R. Ashley and Kristine Ashley $275,000
835 Near Creek Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brianna H. Boatright $292,876
529 Vintage Pine Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tammy K. Edwards $206,865
471 Links Crossing from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Tarik A. Thomas $294,275
29036
42 Wave Dancer Court from Mark Eric Zarzuela and Patricia Ann Zarzuela to Stacy Pleaze $310,000
1134 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David W. Criminger and Anna Dent Criminger $226,424
2105 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kimberly C. O’Leary and Linda G. Craft $387,026
29045
176 Peach Grove Circle, #8-3 from David R. Krupa and Janet L. Krupa to John Sanders and Patrice Sanders $235,500
201 Fetterbush Road from Russell E. Ditzler and Lauren Ditzler to Tiffany N. Howard $420,000
216 Seabiscuit Lane from Charles D. Rosborough and Veronica C. Rosborough to David T. Pickett and Raquell Pickett $187,000
29061
279 Alexander Pointe Dr. from Department of Veterans Affairs to Tyrone V. Sims $136,000
29063
429 Maypop Lane from Sharon L. Seago to Keith L. Cooper $232,000
29201
3010 Clark St. from Amy D. Letson to Sumner M. Bender $144,900
1100 Wheat St., Apt. 709 from Thomas Garrett Munson to Thomas D. Payne $110,000
29204
2851 Gervais St. from Clayton H. Kennedy to Shaun D. Ferguson and Nancy B. Ferguson $450,000
29205
2405 Preston St. from Clement Stinson, Jr. and Sallie Fairnot to Sharon Anderson and Karen Solone-Hughes $130,000
100 Saluda Avenue from Leon Joseph Khoury, Jr., Jeanine Khoury, Mary Catherine Khoury Raad, Cynthia Khoury Touma, Norma Khoury Becker and Rose Ann Khoury Geffre to Brenda J. Bowen $390,000
323 S. Ravenel St. from Carla Guido, Joseph Guido and Douglas S. MacRea to Lindsay A. Jackson $192,500
1227 Butler St. from Wayne Thomas Cope and Martha Lee Weeks to Justin B. Champion and Leah D. Unger $228,000
4136 Lindwood Road from Mason R. Brooks, Sr. to Barry Thomas McGovern and Katherine Lydon Moore $182,000
29206
1642 Shady Lane from Christine W. DeGood to Adam C. Twitty and Anna Catherine Twitty $326,000
1407 Brentwood Dr. from Ashley Calhoun Overton to William J. M. Gregg $174,000
29209
134 Wembley St. from Juanda A. Arnett to Taylor Baxter, Liesl Baxter and Robert G. Klotzbach $168,000
320 Hampton Creek Court from Elisha R. Greggo to Robert Gilbert and Gina N. Smith $420,000
54 Foot Point Road from Cynthia R. Edens to William A. Warren, Jr. and Rebecca Hart Warren $625,000
29210
1805 Chandler Avenue from David George Connelly to Darian Arthur King and Dominie Q. King $125,000
29223
51 Hunters Pond Dr. from Hugh Russell Arnold and Elizabeth Elaine A. Arnold to Vannie Williams, Jr. $185,000
69 Polo Ridge Circle from Marvin Lintner and Lois Lintner to Deborah P. Bushee $192,500
140 Peaceful Lane from Andrea L. Kendrick to Barbara A. Lunsford $129,000
216 Rabon Springs Road from Roger Hilton and Kristine Kenyon to Nkemokanam Adum Udeagha and Samantha Udeagha $147,000
13 Sandy Glen Court from David M. Vargas and Roxanna T. Vargas to Gary Dean Dennis, Jr. and Nikki Ann Dennis $145,000
29229
200 Bassett Loop from Taylor Ashley and Kristine Ashley to Steven Merchant and Jennifer C. Merchant $161,000
14 Summit Square from Carol S. Michaelis to Tristan K. Thomas and Chantel K. Outlaw $134,000
424 Dahoon Dr. from Karen M. Corbett to Jennifer Y. Freedman $125,000
109 Long Ridge Dr. from Kathleen P. Flores n/k/a Kathleen P. Patterson to Mack A. Joe $127,500
316 Faversham Crescent Lane from Roger W. Corbin and Emma E. Corbin to Eddie Joyner and Patricia Ann Joyner $145,900
321 Green Rose Road from Ashton Campbell to Albert Omar Kennedy $125,000
505 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jesus A. Cisneros and Arcelia Cisneros $242,364
Lexington County
29036
128 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert A. Smith $197,900
718 Soldier Grey Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Albert E. McGee, Jr. $194,225
716 Soldier Grey Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Joshua Friend and Samara Mixter-Friend $188,095
377 Bent Oak Dr. from Paul A. Larosa and Yvonne M. Larosa to Jacob Burns Judy, Jr. and Anita K. Judy $315,000
29054
107 Harley Taylor Road from Michael E. Hendrix to Heather Pounds $124,900
29070
127 Marcellus Road from JAG Contractors, LLC to Shemika M. Hill and Ronald L. Hill $191,051
29072
105 Wild Spring Road from Jan S. Bischke to Mervil E. Daughtry $177,900
111 Karr Court from Terry L. Lowery, Laurie Owens, James Wieneke, Carol Nussbaum and Rhonda Murphy to Evan Barber $163,000
117 Rollingwood Dr. from Scott Donahue and Allanna Donahue to Jeffery A. Jumper and Rose Jumper $165,000
204 Rice Hill Court from Bonnie Aday Pruitt and Kenneth B. Pruitt, III to Cody Batchelor $109,950
168 Glade Spring Dr. from Blythe Building Company, LLC to Haemoon Oh $455,000
224 Cherokee Shores Dr. from Cherokee Shores, LLC to Mark Key and Terri Key $430,000
547 Blue Ledge Circle from April G. Williams to Gerald A. Riddle and Jacqueline W. Riddle $153,000
639 Park Road from Diann Alaine Morrison to Lisa K. D. Vu $170,000
224 Chamfort Dr. from Sanal Holdings, LLC to Alton Lane, Jr. and Christine D. Lane $184,500
344 Merus Dr. from NVR, Inc. to Charles W. Dudley $148,000
412 Plantation Dr. from Frederic J. Copeland to Robert D. Brumfield and Christina L. Brumfield $193,900
29073
511 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sharon Miller $177,290
316 Two Notch Road from Catherine D. Lee to Thomas Gilmer Schultz $149,999
504 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Nicolas Yvans Joseph and Deborah-Ann Alicia Joseph $247,605
337 Louisa Lane from Stephen D. Wood and Amy A. Wood to James C. Northcutt $106,000
221 Viking Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Paul D. Burger and Robin L. Burger $220,890
551 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sean W. Steed and Patricia Rich $203,795
135 Golden Pond Dr. from Debra C. Duffield f/k/a Debra C. Sharpe to Frank C. Hinshaw $140,000
109 Long Vista Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert L. Ballard and Christine P. Ballard $311,247
29169
1302 Duke St. from Francisco P. Gomez and Mary Beth Eudy Gomez to Dustyn Hughes and Vincent Newton $172,000
29170
104 War Admiral Dr. from Jeremy C. Moore and Kaamilya N. Moore to Karen Kinard $165,000
421 Emanuel Creek Dr. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Raynard W. Wright, Jr. $137,350
819 Indian River Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Yoginaben H. Patel and Hiteshkumar G. Patel $381,000
449 Emanuel Creek Dr. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Deborah Caraway $137,000
29212
419 Shelton Dr. from MAC4 Construction, Inc. to Terreka N. Cox $142,900
130 Gaslight Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to David J. Ferris $212,879
126 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Tonya Huggins Coble $222,000
122 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lois E. Fernberg $215,000
200 Lingstrom Lane from Christine A. Widmer to Reginald Williams, Sr. $130,000
Kershaw County
29020
858 White Pines Dr. from Thornwell W. Dority to Tony S. Christopher and Jessica L. Christopher $189,000
96 Southern Oak Dr. from Bock Construction, Inc. to Ray M. Smith $182,600
212 Mackey St. from James P. Lamb and Leta Sue Lamb to Cory O. Noble $162,000
212 Greene St. from Frances W. Burns to John T. Fallon, III and Mary A. Fallon $255,000
10 Hunt Cup Lane from Thomas W. Gladden, Jr. and Vera H. Gladden to Thornwell W. Dority and Shelly M. Dority $393,000
84 Butternut Lane from Arnold D. Horton and Elizabeth A. Horton to Carol K. Johnson $245,000
29032
1792 West Dr. from Dianne A. Rutledge to Kenneth Lee Karas and Deborah G. Karas $212,500
1573 Porter Road from Joseph A. Abbott to Brooke E. Adair and Kade M. Adair $118,000
29045
37 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Percy L. Myles and Carlisa Myles $261,245
6 Smokewood Dr. from Brandon D. Oliver to Twanmeika C. Barnes $145,000
1006 Oakland Dr. from Randall L. Pruett to Linda A. Richardson $134,900
17 Falling Leaf Dr. from Christian Arnold and Petra Schoenwaelder to Richard W. Roberson, Sr. and Robyn L. Roberson $257,000
14 Bud Circle from Champion Mortgage Company to Michael Keels and Hazel Keels $107,000
39 Pear Tree Loop from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Davis O. Moore $153,000
2252 Whippoorwill Lane from Carl Durant Carraway, Jr. and Denise M. Carraway to Eric Kody Stewart $149,000
2612 Calli Lane from Angie L. Young to Joel Drewry $183,000
63 Kimpton Dr. from Madi Investments, LLC to Caleb W. Ogle $169,500
29074
2367 Dolan Lane from Wateree Lake RV Park & Marina, LLC to Jason Thorne $540,000
29078
27 Leatherwood Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Figueroa Conde and Carla Figueroa Munguia $189,900
73 Mauser Dr. from Richard W. Roberson, Sr. and Robyn L. Roberson to Jason Robert Gailey and Nicole May Gailey $226,000
119 Remington Dr. from Madi Investments, LLC to Ryan H. Bowers $220,000
1542 Baldwin Road from Glenda A. Green to Kenneth M. West and Cheryl R. West $168,000
1151 Medfield Road from Leonard J. Korson to Amanda Williams $115,000
228 Cricket Hill Dr. from Lauren A. Hogan to Carla M. Hoyle $112,000
