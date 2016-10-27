Inez Tenenbaum joins Wyche law firm

Inez Tenenbaum, former chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and former state Superintendent of Education, has joined the Wyche law firm. Tenenbaum will focus her practice on consumer product safety and risk management, working with manufacturers and retailers of consumer products to ensure compliance with safety requirements and to protect the client’s brand. She also will counsel clients through public policy issues regarding education at the state, regional, and national level. The Wyche firm has offices in Columbia and Greenville.
