Forest Acres home on quiet street goes for $493,000

Richland County
29016
837 Brushy Thicket Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gregory Walker and Terrika Walker $296,745
29036
1163 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charles L. Hogan, Jr. and S. Lauren Bogan $266,267
1064 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Emilie M. Keene and William J. Keene $379,900
20 Mapleline Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Santos Eliasson $361,909
342 Lanyard Lane from Melissa Jackson to Sarah D. Romano $206,350
391 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Elizabeth M. Steuck $248,677
29045
403 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ramon Domenech and Carmela G. Domenech $315,696
29063
1309 Riverwalk Way from Michael R. Collins to Saw Dah and Nan Yu $115,000
5 Broad Bluff Court from George Charles Samellas to Kristin S. Gray $445,000
101 Grayside Road from Jon-Daryl Holifield to Christopher Daniel and Mikaela R. Daniel $110,000
3 Summer Branch Court from Daniel White Chambers, III to Jacob T. Kasprzak $145,000
305 Caddis Creek Road from Christopher Purcell and Holli Purcell to August Reeves Potts $118,500
613 Hamlin Way from Mohammad Reza Sadeghi and Mary G. Johnson to Kadijah Jones $258,500
11 Clare Court from Robert A. Smith to Ronald J. Wilson $230,000
126 Filson Bluff Dr. from Thomas Reddick and Evangeline Reddick to Nicole K. Davis $155,000
29201
3101 Lindsay St. from Emma L. Mortimer to Nathan F. Schoch and Michael Brock Henderson $130,000
29205
825 Cross Hill Road from Thomas Shane Sanford to Matthew Kneece $185,000
1125 Hagood Avenue from Henry L. Thacker to Georgia Mae Allen and Lindsey Dene Moore $169,000
2800 Heyward St. from Elizabeth Collin Moore to Meredith L. Watson $255,000
29206
5158 Hillside Road from Walter Bryan Honeycutt, Meredith L. Honeycutt, Chester Honeycutt and Ann Honneycutt to Kenneth Bryan Wingate, Jr. and Jeanette S. Wingate $493,000
128 Ila Lane from Benjamin Pierce Tackett to David W. Balderson and Anna Balderson $227,000
1357 Sanford Dr. from Virginius O. Robertson, III to Stephen A. Sansbury $348,000
404 Hawkeye Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to Charles Adam $149,900
6120 Sylvan Dr. from Mark R. Cleary to Cynthia White $150,000
125 Carlyle Circle from Betty F. Sisk to Mary P. Gaddy $174,000
29209
409 Zeppelin Lane from Austin L. McJunkins and Melanie Nicole McJunkins to Brandon Howell and Shaketta Howell $146,000
7421 Coachmaker Road from Chris C. Asouzu and Jill W. Asouzu to James Keith McMillan and Jessica McMillan $195,000
6315 Macon Road from RVFM 13 Series, LLC to Helen Kiser $229,000
6528 Wilshire Dr. from Cristina H. Roberson and Carl J. Roberson to Carl E. Thoder and Rebecca H. Thoder $192,000
220 Hampton Trace Lane from John S. Todd and Wimberly B. Todd to Paul T. Allen, III, Jessica S. Allen and Karen K. Allen $252,000
1316 Poinsett Loop from Buller River Developments, LLC to Cecil Shern $159,900
1328 Poinsett Loop from Buller River Developments, LLC to Thomas H. Warley $159,900
146 Culliver Road from Buller River Developments, LLC to Scott K. Owen $159,900
400 Hawkeye Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to Michael D. Brooks and Catherine L. Brooks $149,900
142 Culliver Road from Buller River Developments, LLC to Cecil Shern $159,900
10 Vendue Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Danny M. London $149,000
29210
1433 Adella Square from Don Noe to Charles Doring Bray, IV and Cameron W. Bray $115,000
29212
609 Bluff Pointe from Matthew A. Holycross and Julie K. Holycross to Phillip Armijo $240,000
228 West Palm Dr. from T.M. Construction Enterprises, Inc. to Diana B. Robinson $263,113
29229
213 Summit Square from Kristi A. Fox to Gail Hudgens $128,900
211 Steeple Dr. from Wayne A. Evans and Dawn M. Evans to Jeremy J. Wiegand and Rebekah A. Wiegand $179,900
23 Monarch Lane from Gary A. Daniel and Anna M. Daniel to Mark F. Stears and Diane R. Stears $168,500
913 Brickingham Way from Roger L. Batten, Jr. and Kim Holliday to Ryan Abraham $191,500
209 Fox Grove Circle from Derrick M. Spann a/k/a Derrick Spann to Roderick M. Fluellen $121,500
211 Summit Springs Dr. from Miguel T. Tavarez and Angelique S. Tavarez to La’Tisha S. Smalls and Christopher E. Smalls $145,500
517 Autumn Glen Road from Lainie D. Wyder to Michael A. Gladman, Jr. and Victoria M. Johnson $125,000
141 Van Der Horst Dr. from Joseph W. Todd, III and Maria E. Todd to James K. Tapp and Lauren D. Tapp $215,000
11 Melrose Court from Nekeshia R. Jordan and Eddie B. Jordan, Jr. to Krystal Jones $175,000
112 Autumn Run Circle from Maria Dominguez to Felicia Cox $106,000
261 Cogburn Road from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Laruen M. Middleton $116,500
45 Roseangel Court from Nin Dingra to Shari J. Scott $147,000
209 Catalpa Lane from Aliner J. Harris to Dandridge L. Dudley $186,500
Lexington County
29006
366 W. Columbia Ave. from Federal National Mortgage Association to Darden E. Sharp and Linda Elizabeth Sharp $218,150
29033
24 Haynes Lane from Alberta P. Abrams to Paul K. Bessinger Jr. and Kimberly S. Bessinger $148,500
1911 Memorial Drive from Darrell N. Newsome Jr. to Rachel Marie Glenn $104,000
1527 Hazel St. from Jeremy Pow to Dylan A. Jones $128,000
29036
230 Old Forge Road from Barry K. Coln and Rebecca F. Coln to Stephen M. Jerdan and Tara W. Jerdan $321,700
149 Pacific Ave. from Mary C. Ockerman to Thomas Patrick Murray and Diane Murray $158,500
520 Bush River Road from Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Jermaine E. Thomas and Jazmine A. Thomas $111,000
312 Bent Oak Drive from Michael J. Palagallo and Eryla J. Palagallo to Cynthia A. Spigner $315,000
130 Birdsong Trail from Coy B. McClinton to W. Bill Denysenko and Joy M. Denysenko $184,000
Pebblebranch Subdivision from J. Sam Derrick to D.R. Horton-Crown LLC $935,650
708 Soldier Gray Lane from D.R. Horton Inc. to Shannon C Brainard $248,160
138 Three Oak Lane from Jennifer L. Haycox to Paul A. Mothena and Denise E. Mothena $434,500
29053
463 Colony Lakes Drive from Jodan M. Davis to Cody James Rose $131,000
156 Battery Creek Drive from Kelly A. Hagood to Lee M. Maynard $125,000
29063
127 Wandering Brook Road from Rachel Parker Varner to Lori J. Hicks $120,000
29072
713 Oakmeade Court from Joan L. Sullivan to Steven B. Elliott $249,000
547 Rawl Road from Rose Rawl Stancil to Jordan L. Lutz and Traci K. Lutz $250,000
768 Parkhurst Lane from Melisa J. Valenzuela to Natalie M. Ventura and Gregorio Joel Alvarez Jr. $118,000
571 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Michael R. Burgess and Chrystal L. Burgess $269,000
125 Park Ridge Way from Executive Construction Homes LLC to Ethan James Gardner $145,450
124 Woodbay Drive from Margarita Gams and Williams Gams to William Jones Caine and Tara G. Caine $167,000
432 Spring Hill Road from Ann Domenick and Anthony Domenick to Anthony Dale Whigham Jr. and Lisa Whigham $420,000
253 Vista Springs Circle from James K. Johnson to Joseph Michael Heaton and Amanda Jill Bagwell Heaton $275,000
102 Creekside Court from Guanghui Lin and Qinqui Fu to The Gratton Revocable Living Trust $135,500
129 Bartram Way from Evan J. Goodrich and Molly E. Goodrich to Vincent J.A. Pellegrini and Christine a. Pellegrini $249,900
562 Bimini Twist Circle from Michaelnemec and Company Inc. to Anne Kathryn Strickland $710,200
113 Creek Side Lane from Betty Jo Carlisle to Drew Jeffrey Bracken $140,000
301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 21-D from Charles Smith and Marghuerita Smith to James M. Arthur and Angela N. Arthur $117,000
356 Scarborough Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Kathryn W. McDonald $282,000
628 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Christine Y. McClain $149,900
412 Pondexter Court from Carl E. Bolanz to William Gams and Margarita Gams $220,000
201 Oakpointe Drive from Kellis Joint Ventures LLC to Nicole L. Benson $126,000
186 Grey Oaks Lane from Brian K. Coryell and Melisa S. Coryell to Tryson B. Ward and Katherine B. Ward $258,000
777 Bentley Drive from Richard J. Chamberlain and Sandra A. Chamberlain to William Lowney and William Lowney Jr. $147,000
222 Kwanzan Drive from Robert P. Greene to Raymond Darryl Hammond and Susan R. Hammond $149,900
283 Ashmore Lane from Spencer Kyle Lewis to Julie G. Ginn $184,000
113 Raymond Circle from Robert A. Graham Sr. and Cynthia F. Graham to John W. Graham and Deborah F. Graham $453,500
108 Garden Gate Way from Paul Mathis and Pamela Mathis to Robert A. Graham Sr. and Cynthia F. Graham $327,500
149 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown LLC to Santiago G. Lebron and Gloria C. Lebron $325,960
329 Vanderbilt Road from Robert M. Waddle and Pat A. Waddle to Guy V. Rudisill and Sheila K. Rudisill $192,000
218 Wyndotte Court from Emily K. Altobello and Matthew J. Altobello to Nathan Galub and Erika Galub $168,000
335 Clearbrook Circle from NVR Inc. to Vicki Bland-Givens and Brenda Mintz $256,985
29073
311 Poplar Tree Court from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Francis K. Griffin and Ashley B. Griffin $295,170
717 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Leigh Ann Romer and Joseph D. Romer $174,500
721 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Eric B. Myers and Jodi R. Myers $181,500
2732 Calks Ferry Road from Andrew J. Crout and Amanda J. Crout to Erin E. Yandell and Justin Faw $170,000
609 Coldridge Court from Donald E. Dingledein and Jennifer M. Dingledein to Paul C. Broome and Jennifer Broome $148,000
817 Cedar Break Court from Tryson B. Ward and Katherine Ward to Jason L. Cibelli $122,000
224 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Stephen D. Wood and Amy A. Wood $278,410
505 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Jonathan W. Hogue $239,990
230 Viking Lane from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Reynaldo A. Bryan and Annie Bryan $165,700
29123
883 Lydia Drive from Laura Fay Williamson to Zachary C. Boozer $140,000
29169
110 Agape Village Court from Donald R. Sigley and Betty M. Sigley to Judith A. Bennett and Amy Lee Beasley $118,995
525 Beverly Drive from Susan D. Faulkenberry to Donald F. Noe Jr. $219,000
41 Teakwood Court from Ronald Fulmer to Molly Dee Senn $125,000
157 Brewers Oak Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Amanda J. Breedlove and Marion Griffin Burgess $158,718
119 Meadowview Court from Marthalyn B. Schimsa and Robert J. Barham to Louis P. Ellen and Ruth B. Ellen $129,500
29170
531 Pineberry Court from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Bobby G. Maner III $148,900
255 Loop Road from Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Daniel Ryan Lovette $145,000
635 Cedar Field Lane from Wendy Leigh Long to Terrance R. Setzer and Jessica N. Jeffcoat $103,500
111 Adler Road from Arthur M. Albritton III and Audra Renee Albritton to William Arnold Epley Jr. and Andrea Marie Epley $157,000
29172
823 Courtney Drive from Federal National Mortgage Association to Lee Wright III $127,000
2024 Valley View Road from Gatzian Tavoc to Hunter Lewis Shealy $109,000
29210
502 Old Saybrook Drive from Stephen McCutchen and Connie McCutchen to Kelly A. Genovese $105,000
748 Tara Trail from Patrick Otte to Keith T. Jones $140,000
29212
121 Outrigger Lane from Kay T. Pender to Zachary W. Ashcraft and Robin K. Ashcraft $153,000
205 Braewick Road from Robert A. Chace Jr. to Sunday C. Ugoji $120,000
318 Crockett Road from Alice Catherine Lempesis to Alan Carroll Barker, John Paul Bittinger and Kathryn Hicken Bittinger $269,350
235 Greenstone Way from Roy Windham and Brenda A. Windham to Susan D. Faulkenberry $215,000
107 Walnut Court from Kristin S. Gray to Arnaud Henrard and Connie Landis $276,500
220 Williamstown Way from Thomas A. Brown to John D. Gonzales Jr and Bridget J. Gonzales $428,000
Kershaw County
29020
104 Cool Springs Drive from Anita Stead to John C. Sims Jr. $130,000
1930 Lakeshore Drive from John T. Fallon III to Betsy G. Greenway $142,500
411 Pine St. from Robert Woods Vaughan and Ponza A. Vaughan to James Frederick Reames III $290,000
2476 Harbor View Road from Robert G. Murphy and Diana A. Murphy to Barry Scott lee II and Catherine R. Lee $279,000
29045
7 Frazier Fir Lane from Gail A. Hudgens to Jamie D. Russell $167,500
1593 Pine Valley Drive from Jean M. Ginsberg to Ryan Jackson Epling and Amanda Dean Epling $110,000
260 Calli Lane from Steven Piccirilli and Mary Ann Piccirilli to James E. Graham and Rena M. Graham $151,900
34 Casey Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Audrey S. Bush $168,000
16 Forest Drive from Robert B. Jett to Stephanie Hoopaugh $214,900
