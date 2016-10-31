Business

October 31, 2016 10:42 AM

Forest Acres home on quiet street goes for $493,000

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

Richland County

29016

837 Brushy Thicket Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gregory Walker and Terrika Walker $296,745

29036

1163 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charles L. Hogan, Jr. and S. Lauren Bogan $266,267

1064 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Emilie M. Keene and William J. Keene $379,900

20 Mapleline Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Santos Eliasson $361,909

342 Lanyard Lane from Melissa Jackson to Sarah D. Romano $206,350

391 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Elizabeth M. Steuck $248,677

29045

403 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ramon Domenech and Carmela G. Domenech $315,696

29063

1309 Riverwalk Way from Michael R. Collins to Saw Dah and Nan Yu $115,000

5 Broad Bluff Court from George Charles Samellas to Kristin S. Gray $445,000

101 Grayside Road from Jon-Daryl Holifield to Christopher Daniel and Mikaela R. Daniel $110,000

3 Summer Branch Court from Daniel White Chambers, III to Jacob T. Kasprzak $145,000

305 Caddis Creek Road from Christopher Purcell and Holli Purcell to August Reeves Potts $118,500

613 Hamlin Way from Mohammad Reza Sadeghi and Mary G. Johnson to Kadijah Jones $258,500

11 Clare Court from Robert A. Smith to Ronald J. Wilson $230,000

126 Filson Bluff Dr. from Thomas Reddick and Evangeline Reddick to Nicole K. Davis $155,000

29201

3101 Lindsay St. from Emma L. Mortimer to Nathan F. Schoch and Michael Brock Henderson $130,000

29205

825 Cross Hill Road from Thomas Shane Sanford to Matthew Kneece $185,000

1125 Hagood Avenue from Henry L. Thacker to Georgia Mae Allen and Lindsey Dene Moore $169,000

2800 Heyward St. from Elizabeth Collin Moore to Meredith L. Watson $255,000

29206

5158 Hillside Road from Walter Bryan Honeycutt, Meredith L. Honeycutt, Chester Honeycutt and Ann Honneycutt to Kenneth Bryan Wingate, Jr. and Jeanette S. Wingate $493,000

128 Ila Lane from Benjamin Pierce Tackett to David W. Balderson and Anna Balderson $227,000

1357 Sanford Dr. from Virginius O. Robertson, III to Stephen A. Sansbury $348,000

404 Hawkeye Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to Charles Adam $149,900

6120 Sylvan Dr. from Mark R. Cleary to Cynthia White $150,000

125 Carlyle Circle from Betty F. Sisk to Mary P. Gaddy $174,000

29209

409 Zeppelin Lane from Austin L. McJunkins and Melanie Nicole McJunkins to Brandon Howell and Shaketta Howell $146,000

7421 Coachmaker Road from Chris C. Asouzu and Jill W. Asouzu to James Keith McMillan and Jessica McMillan $195,000

6315 Macon Road from RVFM 13 Series, LLC to Helen Kiser $229,000

6528 Wilshire Dr. from Cristina H. Roberson and Carl J. Roberson to Carl E. Thoder and Rebecca H. Thoder $192,000

220 Hampton Trace Lane from John S. Todd and Wimberly B. Todd to Paul T. Allen, III, Jessica S. Allen and Karen K. Allen $252,000

1316 Poinsett Loop from Buller River Developments, LLC to Cecil Shern $159,900

1328 Poinsett Loop from Buller River Developments, LLC to Thomas H. Warley $159,900

146 Culliver Road from Buller River Developments, LLC to Scott K. Owen $159,900

400 Hawkeye Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to Michael D. Brooks and Catherine L. Brooks $149,900

142 Culliver Road from Buller River Developments, LLC to Cecil Shern $159,900

10 Vendue Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Danny M. London $149,000

29210

1433 Adella Square from Don Noe to Charles Doring Bray, IV and Cameron W. Bray $115,000

29212

609 Bluff Pointe from Matthew A. Holycross and Julie K. Holycross to Phillip Armijo $240,000

228 West Palm Dr. from T.M. Construction Enterprises, Inc. to Diana B. Robinson $263,113

29229

213 Summit Square from Kristi A. Fox to Gail Hudgens $128,900

211 Steeple Dr. from Wayne A. Evans and Dawn M. Evans to Jeremy J. Wiegand and Rebekah A. Wiegand $179,900

23 Monarch Lane from Gary A. Daniel and Anna M. Daniel to Mark F. Stears and Diane R. Stears $168,500

913 Brickingham Way from Roger L. Batten, Jr. and Kim Holliday to Ryan Abraham $191,500

209 Fox Grove Circle from Derrick M. Spann a/k/a Derrick Spann to Roderick M. Fluellen $121,500

211 Summit Springs Dr. from Miguel T. Tavarez and Angelique S. Tavarez to La’Tisha S. Smalls and Christopher E. Smalls $145,500

517 Autumn Glen Road from Lainie D. Wyder to Michael A. Gladman, Jr. and Victoria M. Johnson $125,000

141 Van Der Horst Dr. from Joseph W. Todd, III and Maria E. Todd to James K. Tapp and Lauren D. Tapp $215,000

11 Melrose Court from Nekeshia R. Jordan and Eddie B. Jordan, Jr. to Krystal Jones $175,000

112 Autumn Run Circle from Maria Dominguez to Felicia Cox $106,000

261 Cogburn Road from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Laruen M. Middleton $116,500

45 Roseangel Court from Nin Dingra to Shari J. Scott $147,000

209 Catalpa Lane from Aliner J. Harris to Dandridge L. Dudley $186,500

Lexington County

29006

366 W. Columbia Ave. from Federal National Mortgage Association to Darden E. Sharp and Linda Elizabeth Sharp $218,150

29033

24 Haynes Lane from Alberta P. Abrams to Paul K. Bessinger Jr. and Kimberly S. Bessinger $148,500

1911 Memorial Drive from Darrell N. Newsome Jr. to Rachel Marie Glenn $104,000

1527 Hazel St. from Jeremy Pow to Dylan A. Jones $128,000

29036

230 Old Forge Road from Barry K. Coln and Rebecca F. Coln to Stephen M. Jerdan and Tara W. Jerdan $321,700

149 Pacific Ave. from Mary C. Ockerman to Thomas Patrick Murray and Diane Murray $158,500

520 Bush River Road from Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Jermaine E. Thomas and Jazmine A. Thomas $111,000

312 Bent Oak Drive from Michael J. Palagallo and Eryla J. Palagallo to Cynthia A. Spigner $315,000

130 Birdsong Trail from Coy B. McClinton to W. Bill Denysenko and Joy M. Denysenko $184,000

Pebblebranch Subdivision from J. Sam Derrick to D.R. Horton-Crown LLC $935,650

708 Soldier Gray Lane from D.R. Horton Inc. to Shannon C Brainard $248,160

138 Three Oak Lane from Jennifer L. Haycox to Paul A. Mothena and Denise E. Mothena $434,500

29053

463 Colony Lakes Drive from Jodan M. Davis to Cody James Rose $131,000

156 Battery Creek Drive from Kelly A. Hagood to Lee M. Maynard $125,000

29063

127 Wandering Brook Road from Rachel Parker Varner to Lori J. Hicks $120,000

29072

713 Oakmeade Court from Joan L. Sullivan to Steven B. Elliott $249,000

547 Rawl Road from Rose Rawl Stancil to Jordan L. Lutz and Traci K. Lutz $250,000

768 Parkhurst Lane from Melisa J. Valenzuela to Natalie M. Ventura and Gregorio Joel Alvarez Jr. $118,000

571 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Michael R. Burgess and Chrystal L. Burgess $269,000

125 Park Ridge Way from Executive Construction Homes LLC to Ethan James Gardner $145,450

124 Woodbay Drive from Margarita Gams and Williams Gams to William Jones Caine and Tara G. Caine $167,000

432 Spring Hill Road from Ann Domenick and Anthony Domenick to Anthony Dale Whigham Jr. and Lisa Whigham $420,000

253 Vista Springs Circle from James K. Johnson to Joseph Michael Heaton and Amanda Jill Bagwell Heaton $275,000

102 Creekside Court from Guanghui Lin and Qinqui Fu to The Gratton Revocable Living Trust $135,500

129 Bartram Way from Evan J. Goodrich and Molly E. Goodrich to Vincent J.A. Pellegrini and Christine a. Pellegrini $249,900

562 Bimini Twist Circle from Michaelnemec and Company Inc. to Anne Kathryn Strickland $710,200

113 Creek Side Lane from Betty Jo Carlisle to Drew Jeffrey Bracken $140,000

301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 21-D from Charles Smith and Marghuerita Smith to James M. Arthur and Angela N. Arthur $117,000

356 Scarborough Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Kathryn W. McDonald $282,000

628 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Christine Y. McClain $149,900

412 Pondexter Court from Carl E. Bolanz to William Gams and Margarita Gams $220,000

201 Oakpointe Drive from Kellis Joint Ventures LLC to Nicole L. Benson $126,000

186 Grey Oaks Lane from Brian K. Coryell and Melisa S. Coryell to Tryson B. Ward and Katherine B. Ward $258,000

777 Bentley Drive from Richard J. Chamberlain and Sandra A. Chamberlain to William Lowney and William Lowney Jr. $147,000

222 Kwanzan Drive from Robert P. Greene to Raymond Darryl Hammond and Susan R. Hammond $149,900

283 Ashmore Lane from Spencer Kyle Lewis to Julie G. Ginn $184,000

113 Raymond Circle from Robert A. Graham Sr. and Cynthia F. Graham to John W. Graham and Deborah F. Graham $453,500

108 Garden Gate Way from Paul Mathis and Pamela Mathis to Robert A. Graham Sr. and Cynthia F. Graham $327,500

149 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown LLC to Santiago G. Lebron and Gloria C. Lebron $325,960

329 Vanderbilt Road from Robert M. Waddle and Pat A. Waddle to Guy V. Rudisill and Sheila K. Rudisill $192,000

218 Wyndotte Court from Emily K. Altobello and Matthew J. Altobello to Nathan Galub and Erika Galub $168,000

335 Clearbrook Circle from NVR Inc. to Vicki Bland-Givens and Brenda Mintz $256,985

29073

311 Poplar Tree Court from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Francis K. Griffin and Ashley B. Griffin $295,170

717 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Leigh Ann Romer and Joseph D. Romer $174,500

721 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Eric B. Myers and Jodi R. Myers $181,500

2732 Calks Ferry Road from Andrew J. Crout and Amanda J. Crout to Erin E. Yandell and Justin Faw $170,000

609 Coldridge Court from Donald E. Dingledein and Jennifer M. Dingledein to Paul C. Broome and Jennifer Broome $148,000

817 Cedar Break Court from Tryson B. Ward and Katherine Ward to Jason L. Cibelli $122,000

224 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Stephen D. Wood and Amy A. Wood $278,410

505 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Jonathan W. Hogue $239,990

230 Viking Lane from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Reynaldo A. Bryan and Annie Bryan $165,700

29123

883 Lydia Drive from Laura Fay Williamson to Zachary C. Boozer $140,000

29169

110 Agape Village Court from Donald R. Sigley and Betty M. Sigley to Judith A. Bennett and Amy Lee Beasley $118,995

525 Beverly Drive from Susan D. Faulkenberry to Donald F. Noe Jr. $219,000

41 Teakwood Court from Ronald Fulmer to Molly Dee Senn $125,000

157 Brewers Oak Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Amanda J. Breedlove and Marion Griffin Burgess $158,718

119 Meadowview Court from Marthalyn B. Schimsa and Robert J. Barham to Louis P. Ellen and Ruth B. Ellen $129,500

29170

531 Pineberry Court from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Bobby G. Maner III $148,900

255 Loop Road from Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Daniel Ryan Lovette $145,000

635 Cedar Field Lane from Wendy Leigh Long to Terrance R. Setzer and Jessica N. Jeffcoat $103,500

111 Adler Road from Arthur M. Albritton III and Audra Renee Albritton to William Arnold Epley Jr. and Andrea Marie Epley $157,000

29172

823 Courtney Drive from Federal National Mortgage Association to Lee Wright III $127,000

2024 Valley View Road from Gatzian Tavoc to Hunter Lewis Shealy $109,000

29210

502 Old Saybrook Drive from Stephen McCutchen and Connie McCutchen to Kelly A. Genovese $105,000

748 Tara Trail from Patrick Otte to Keith T. Jones $140,000

29212

121 Outrigger Lane from Kay T. Pender to Zachary W. Ashcraft and Robin K. Ashcraft $153,000

205 Braewick Road from Robert A. Chace Jr. to Sunday C. Ugoji $120,000

318 Crockett Road from Alice Catherine Lempesis to Alan Carroll Barker, John Paul Bittinger and Kathryn Hicken Bittinger $269,350

235 Greenstone Way from Roy Windham and Brenda A. Windham to Susan D. Faulkenberry $215,000

107 Walnut Court from Kristin S. Gray to Arnaud Henrard and Connie Landis $276,500

220 Williamstown Way from Thomas A. Brown to John D. Gonzales Jr and Bridget J. Gonzales $428,000

Kershaw County

29020

104 Cool Springs Drive from Anita Stead to John C. Sims Jr. $130,000

1930 Lakeshore Drive from John T. Fallon III to Betsy G. Greenway $142,500

411 Pine St. from Robert Woods Vaughan and Ponza A. Vaughan to James Frederick Reames III $290,000

2476 Harbor View Road from Robert G. Murphy and Diana A. Murphy to Barry Scott lee II and Catherine R. Lee $279,000

29045

7 Frazier Fir Lane from Gail A. Hudgens to Jamie D. Russell $167,500

1593 Pine Valley Drive from Jean M. Ginsberg to Ryan Jackson Epling and Amanda Dean Epling $110,000

260 Calli Lane from Steven Piccirilli and Mary Ann Piccirilli to James E. Graham and Rena M. Graham $151,900

34 Casey Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Audrey S. Bush $168,000

16 Forest Drive from Robert B. Jett to Stephanie Hoopaugh $214,900

Top Real Estate Transfers

Top Five Richland County

5158 Hillside Road 29206 from Walter Bryan Honeycutt, Meredith L. Honeycutt, Chester Honeycutt and Ann Honneycutt to Kenneth Bryan Wingate, Jr. and Jeanette S. Wingate $493,000

5 Broad Bluff Court 29063 from George Charles Samellas to Kristin S. Gray $445,000

1064 Portrait Hill Dr. 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Emilie M. Keene and William J. Keene $379,900

20 Mapleline Court 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Santos Eliasson $361,909

1357 Sanford Dr. 29206 from Virginius O. Robertson, III to Stephen A. Sansbury $348,000

Top Five Lexington County

Pebblebranch Subdivision 29036 from J. Sam Derrick to D.R. Horton-Crown LLC $935,650

562 Bimini Twist Circle 29072 from Michaelnemec and Company Inc. to Anne Kathryn Strickland $710,200

113 Raymond Circle 29072 from Robert A. Graham Sr. and Cynthia F. Graham to John W. Graham and Deborah F. Graham $453,500

138 Three Oak Lane 29036 from Jennifer L. Haycox to Paul A. Mothena and Denise E. Mothena $434,500

220 Williamstown Way 29212 from Thomas A. Brown to John D. Gonzales Jr and Bridget J. Gonzales $428,000

Top Five Kershaw County

411 Pine St. 29020 from Robert Woods Vaughan and Ponza A. Vaughan to James Frederick Reames III $290,000

2476 Harbor View Road 29020 from Robert G. Murphy and Diana A. Murphy to Barry Scott Lee II and Catherine R. Lee $279,000

16 Forest Drive 29045 from Robert B. Jett to Stephanie Hoopaugh $214,900

26 Kentucky Derby Court 29078 from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Dan M. Dollarhide and Debra L. Dollarhide $198,314

34 Casey Drive 29045 from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Audrey S. Bush $168,000

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos