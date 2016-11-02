Clemson society to honor U.S. Judge Anderson

No, Clemson University does not have a law school. But a lot of its grads becomes lawyers.
The school’s William T. Howell Pre-Law Society will make that point Thursday as it holds a symposium and awards banquet at Clemson’s Madren Center.
U.S. District Judge Joe Anderson, a Clemson grad, will receive the society’s lifetime achievement award.
Others to be honored include: Judge William T. Howell, retired chief judge of the S.C. Court of Appeals and the society’s namesake; and Michael Davis, the longest serving magistrate in S.C. history.
USC Law School dean Robert Wilcox will speak on the challenges that Clemson grads face in law school and the legal profession.
