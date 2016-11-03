Columbia architecture, design firm wins four awards

Studio 2LR, an architecture and interior design firm, recently earned four design awards from the American Institute of Architects, Greater Columbia Section. Studio 2LR principals Wes Lyles, Tripp Riley, Gretchen Lambert, Katie Riley and Cory Byrd accepted the awards at the 2016 AIAGC Design Awards Reception held in Columbia on Oct. 13. Adluh Flour, located in the Vista, received the Adaptive Reuse Honor Award; The War Mouth, located in the Cottontown neighborhood, received the Adaptive Reuse Citation Award; Pout | Boutique Retail & Beauty Shop in Columbia received an Honor Award; Devro, located in Sandy Run, received a Citation Award.
