November 7, 2016 9:31 AM

Lake Katherine property sells for $769,154

Posted by Susan Ardis

Richland County

29016

202 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tony McCullough and Tasha McCullough $270,000

2174 Longtown Road E. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Benjamin Christopher Jacobs, Jr. and Cozetta S. Jacobs $344,900

213 Eagles Ridge Drive from James E. Landmeyer and Delores C. Murtaugh to Randall Priester and Michele Priester $220,000

225 Lower Glen Circle from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Adolphus Lee, III $218,885

316 Joshua Tree Court from Paulette U. Campbell to LaQuista Peterson $139,000

545 New Cut Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael Wayne McGee and Gwenneth Gwendolyn McGee $410,365

269 Pine Sapp Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James D. Richardson and Gwendolyn R. Richardson $227,879

216 Winding Oak Way from Frank H. Parks to Anthony Bernard Williams $289,000

12 Deacon Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason Favors and Rachel B. Favors $184,900

29036

136 Cordage Dr. from Jeffrey Jackson to Melissa Jackson $125,000

384 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Paul A. Dahl and Martha J. Dahl $225,616

22 Grovemont Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ronald E. Carnes, II and Leanne R. Carnes $210,978

768 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Scott Welch McPherson $161,259

359 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James L. Smith, III and Nelda M. Smith $199,637

360 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jennifer L. Legrand $202,422

209 Massey Circle from James B. Reese and Kelly O. Reese to Ana Yague and Jesus Molina Montero $275,000

756 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Zachary Edward Boyd and Juliane Bulhoes Boyd $158,300

29044

1025 Tiger Lane from Paul R. Peek and Melody A. Peek to Susan M. Clegg and Daniel Clegg $165,000

29045

1009 Bookman Road from Joshua C. Sanders and Denise Butler n/k/a Denise C. Butler Sanders to Luther Knight and Susanne Knight $132,000

400 Grand National Lane from Raising the Barr Homes to Scott Sharitt and Dayana Sharitt $145,000

29063

409 Misty Glen Circle from Dale P. Jackson to Tiffany C. Buchanan and Charles Brooks Buchanan $148,000

119 Glen Ridge Court from Gerardo Mota to Brian E. Hobson and Dana J. Hobson $180,000

209 Stonemont Dr. from Brian W. Hill and Amanda J. Hill to Harry Roy Lindsey, IV and Blair Minick Lindsey $269,000

829 Riverwalk Way from Kelly S. Grahovac to Matthew W. May $115,000

400 W. Ashford Way from Stephen B. Arnold and Suzan L. Arnold to Robert Benn, III and Rachel H. Benn $199,500

108 Kingston Forest Drive from Elvis G. Groce and Shirley Groce to Michael T. Reilly and Kelli M. Reilly $171,000

286 Caedmons Creek Drive from Matthew Breckel and Ilene S. Breckel to Vanessa Nelson-Reed $252,500

234 Sebring Drive from T.M. Construction Enterprises, Inc. to George S. Meeks and Marie R. Meeks $274,656

116 Wicklow Court from Edward R. Cohen and Sheila A. Cohen to Christopher Brian Hechesky and Janice Sue Hechesky $222,500

304 Amberwood Circle from Timothy W. Porter and Janice M. Porter to Robert A. Muller and Beth E. Muller $215,000

29201

2315 Park St. from Karen C. Pizzuti to Jeffrey R. Turnbull and Laura A. Turnbull $478,000

29203

4101 Colonial Drive from Mary M. Vinson to Cortez Benson $116,000

609 Poplar Grove Lane from Maricela Flores-Hernandez and Levi Santiago to Demetria L. Sabb $195,000

401 Cumberland Drive from Melissa B. Hendricks f/k/a Melissa Bennett to Deborah Elizabeth Leverette $117,100

29204

4012 Beverly Drive from Estate of Emilie Carter to Edens &Company, LLC $130,000

1801 Ashby Road from Joshua Evans to Laura C. Windham $108,000

29205

803 Kipling Drive from William Porcher Dubose, III and William Porcher Dubose, IV to Nicholas R. Peterson and Elisabeth J. Peterson $280,000

905 Hancock St. from M. Gleaton Properties, LLC to Ayako Sato $100,200

613 Wando St. from S&KG, Inc. to Marianne Taylor Copelan $179,900

2915 Pickett St. from Jennifer B. Beal and Giles D. Beal to Elaine D. Peake $164,800

1402 Beltliine Blvd. from Susan R. Bratton to Charles C. Kirby, Jr. and Carolyn M. Kirby $171,000

2821 Heyward St. from Joe Harvey Giltner and Addison Hayes Giltner to Connie D. Husband $255,000

1500 Gladden St. from NC RE Investments, LLC to G. Allen Rutter $164,000

1509 Berkeley Road from Edmund Heyward Cathcart and Kathryn Jane Muller Cathcart to Caitlin Cox Reaves and Mason Reaves $530,000

29206

1290 Shady Lane from Roshan Vallimohamed to Shaffin Vallimohamed $769,154

6057 Crabtree Road from Helen Bellah to John S. Todd and Wimberly B. Todd $275,000

4760 Shalimar Drive from Adrienne M. Moody and John M. Moody to Andrew H. Thomas and Christen R. Ritchie-Thomas $198,500

1332 Poinsett Loop from Buller River Developments, LLC to Teemu J. Scarborough $159,900

3740 Greenleaf Road from William S. Mell to Nicole Sease Arnold and Larry Crane Cobb $220,000

7708 Sunview Circle from Claud R. Dawkins and Kenneth Wayne Dawkins to Terry G. Livingston and Karen B. Livingston $130,000

321 Forest Green Road from Brett Edwin Floyd and Elaine Dupont Floyd to Garrett Schmitz $164,000

29223

313 Stonegate Drive from Debra S. Shepard to Henretta Milton $125,000

200 Northlake Road from Freeman M. Jordan, Jr. and Linda A. Jordan to John Douglas $265,000

29229

542 Marsh Pointe Drive from Douglas Joseph Scott and Carol Anne Scott to Cody Jerrell Pressley and Avarle Pressley $258,000

134 Brandon Hall Road from Michael T. Herndon and Amanda K. Shenk n/k/a Amanda Herndon to Victoria R. Carter $157,500

321 Ash Tree Road from Benjamin C. Jacobs, Jr. and Cozetta S. Jacobs to Charlie Edmond, Jr. $215,000

23 Cleyera Court from Ariel Thomas to David Holmon $155,000

221 Tamara Way from Elvia Swainson to Tallina Hopkins and Leroy Hopkins, II $119,000

248 Huntcliff Drive from James L. McTaggart and Carolyn K. McTaggart to Singh Kashmir and Surjit Kaur $155,000

201 Algrave Way from Edwia Gwynn to Keshia Beverly-White and Jason E. White $195,000

560 Westmoreland Road from Vickie C. Harper to Daniel Torres $137,000

12 Ashley Brook Court from Linda F. Todd to Renee M. Brown $108,000

200 Marshdeer Way from Perla M. Johnston and Murray W. Johnston to Rashad D. Cogman $147,500

309 Sugar Mill Road from Elvis J. Daniels to Elizabeth Mack $139,500

3 Anchor Court from Ryona Rudolph and George M. Rudolph, III to David W. Riddleberger and Elizabeth M. Riddleberger $317,500

373 Gracemount Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Keala Burks $173,000

533 Autumn Glen Road from Francisca Reyes to Alexis Jo Coty $119,500

300 Arbor Falls Drive from Nakita J. Barnes f/k/a Nakita J. Brown to Tamika L. Whitener $115,000

329 Green Rose Road from Angela M. McCrea to Ernest Bethea, Jr. $124,000

Lexington County

29033

121 Pine Lane from Cecil Guy Neal, Jr. to Iris F. Neal $131,000

1241 Axtell Drive from Linda C. Mole and Scott C. Mole to James V. Gold, Jr. $133,500

29036

223 Eagle Pointe Drive from Frederick Gersdorff to Denise D. Ward $157,500

603 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jack Ivan LaForce and Margaret Ellen LaForce $430,687

712 Soldier Gray Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Mitchell B. Koyle and Megan A. Koyle $220,730

728 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Margaret Lind Pitner and Leslie Lind Pitner $285,684

606 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Anthony J. Plotner and Stacey A. Plotner $289,320

220 Woolbright Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Jahquan D. Thompson and Jacqueline D. Thompson $237,800

224 Alice Drive from Pamela K. Jennings to Allen B. Aimar, Sr. and Deborah J. Aimar $234,000

29053

232 Sandy Valley Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Carl W. Satterlee, II and Ann C. Satterlee $148,900

241 Sandy Valley Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Geraldine P. Burnham $140,390

29054

123 Renard Way from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to Wayne C. Kellis $128,000

29063

441 Western Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Steven F. Collinson, Jr. and Brittany J. Collinson $353,746

29070

1090 Pine Grove Road from Kim Walters Kneece to Ross M. Smith and Stacey A. Smith $245,000

29072

235 Cascade Court from Kailanya S. Brailey to Timothy P. Johnson $130,000

340 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Lauren A. Browder and Chadwick Austin Wiggins $128,110

629 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael E. Ramik $164,900

131 Downstream Way from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Brent D. Henry and Alicia R. Henry $356,000

120 Grafton Lane from Vernon Blaine Hill and Laura H. Hill to Wilson Joshua Carswell $134,500

108 Fairhope Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Maurice L. Beauregard and Kelly S. Beauregard $237,359

208 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to William R. Myers, III $345,725

128 Island View Court from Muhammed Faiz Yousufuddin and Samina Yousufuddin to Nicole P. Harmon and Christopher J. Harmon $395,000

113 Bartram St. from Yong Li and Junsu Bao to Shumin Fang and Xinghua Ji $203,500

516 Menauhant Court from Anthony B. Anderson to Mary Elaine Taylor $172,000

1207 N. Lake Drive from Paul R. Bearden to Sathos Properties, LLC $370,000

429 Hosea Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Alexander J. Cooper and Barnabi J. Merritt $164,900

124 Backman St. from James E. Haynes, Jr. to Howard G. Nantz, Virginia M. Nantz and Tamra D. Nantz $132,500

345 Catawba Trail from Kenneth L. Frabrizio and Nancy J. Fabrizio to Eric Harmon and Lori M. Harmon $320,000

336 Carola Lane from Phil H. Gibson and Debbie K. Gibson to Gary T. Lain and Angela Lain $199,500

220 Peach Hill Drive from Jarrod Bruder and Joy Bruder to Allan Quatro and Mary Ann Quatro $194,900

223 Hallmark Drive from Ashley M. Speer to Hasan A. Hussain $250,000

202 Luna Trail from NVR, Inc. to Christopher M. Guyton and Cynthia Smith Guyton $210,915

605 River Falls Lane from Andrew Weaver to Jarrod M. Bruder and Joy Bruder $311,500

441 River Club Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Mary N. Parsons $670,000

25 Longshadow Circle from Joyce Thomas Reed to Christopher D. McClure and Laura E. McClure $132,500

155 Oldtown Drive from Allen W. Adkins to Gregory T. Brownell and Christina L. Brownell $247,000

29073

110 Long Vista Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dale Paetow and Bethany B. Paetow $363,604

521 Crooked Pine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gloria A. Johnson and Lamont S. Johnson $363,297

201 Maple Tree Court from Jonathan R. Woodman to Kari V. Pait and Edward M. Langford, Jr. $105,500

120 Kyzer Road from David W. Black to Becky L. Sexton and Murray Sexton $104,000

1861 Old Orangeburg Road from Tammy L. Mishaw and Rhett Mishaw to Barry Gillespie and Cynthia Gillespie $285,000

725 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patricia Romer and Jodi Myers $164,900

348 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John P. White and Jennifer M. White $194,162

632 Juniper Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daniel H. Patterson and Laura L. Patterson $195,145

752 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Roger M. Ruff and Vickie L. Ruff $148,377

120 Flyer Court from Amy L. Bustamante to Carolyn Lindsay and Frank Wise $133,000

213 Cornerstone Lane from Michael L. Bussell and Elizabeth Bussell to Virgil Patrick $128,000

100 Willow Forks Road from Cameron Austin McCurdy to Travis Michael Keyes $122,000

128 Lanchire St. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Wayne J. Talaski and Mary E. Dutton-Talaski $162,000

4857 Fish Hatchery Road from Anita W. Bracebridge and Ronald L. Bracebridge to Walter Kyle Swearingen and Jeremy Dale Ethridge $259,900

190 Mesa Verde Drive from Bolter, LLC to Christopher J. Taylor and Carrie Taylor $131,000

107 Viclynn Run from DAL Holdings, LLC to Sean Reigle and Kelsey Reigle $171,900

221 Cinnamon Lane from Jeremy W. Brewer to Tamica L. West $108,000

110 Land of Lakes Boulevard from Jerry D. Cathey and Peggy W. Cathey to Christopher L. Byrd and Madeleine Renee Byrd $120,000

108 Pine Mill Court from Gary T. Lain and Angela Y Lain to Daniel C. Teater and Ashley M. Teater $169,900

448 Pond Branch Road from Edwina Hoonhorst to John L. Berg, II and Joann M. Smith $138,900

213 Stagone Lane from NEX Ventures Reality, Inc. to Robert L. Clifton and Diane E. Clifton $161,000

315 Poplar Tree Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert Sickler and Jean Sickler $326,590

29123

933 Forts Pond Trail from Richard A. Bailey and Aleshia D. Bailey to Chrystal L. Wittwer $190,000

29160

185 Graceland Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Yun Yan Hu $159,777

140 Graceland Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amber G. Jackson $129,500

29169

149 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ebony N. Young $147,793

154 Rem Court from Alma L. Comstock to Robert E. Morgan $118,684

421 Edgewater Lane from Myra Morton to Robert Carr, Robin Carr and August Carr $106,500

111 Ashely Court from LTD Properties, LLC to Kaitlyn Lanier Smith and Kelly Nevling $123,000

138 Wainscot Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Freddie W. Asberry, Jr. and Nandini Bavishi $173,870

1615 C Avenue from Charles G. Askins, Jr. and Martha Jo Askins to Joe Harvey Giltner $125,000

29170

433 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Joshua C. Tronco and Jessica N. Zeigler $133,000

410 Ashburton Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Joshua F. Campbell and Sara E. Campbell $207,725

29172

162 Gum St. from Maria Jesus Mencias Amparo a/k/a Maria De Jesus Mencias Amparo to Miguel Angel Abrego-Nataren $125,000

29212

1913 Shadowood Drive from John T. Metcalf to Jared Cannon Maddocks $137,000

706 Woodcreek Court from Christopher A. Montmeny and Karen L. Montmeny to James E. Haynes, Jr. and Kayla Haynes $190,000

108 Aspen Court from Jason Timothy Diefenthaler and Kamala Hunt Diefenthaler to National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. $263,500

108 Aspen Court from National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. to Nicholas Kole $262,000

109 Old Pond Lane from Dean Hylton and Karen Hylton to Thomas W. Patton, Jr. and Sara B. Patton $160,000

Kershaw County

29020

309 Rapid Run Road from Bock Construction, Inc. to Bryan T. Huggins and Wanda S. Huggins $188,385

38 Merry Way from J. Wyman Frampton, Jr. and Pauline J. Frampton to Timothy L. Webb and Belinda M. Webb $405,000

341 Bloomsbury Circle from 615 Fin to George Gambrell $270,000

54 Nursery Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Joseph C. Grantham $140,000

29045

98 Abbey Road from Creighton L. McCarley to Clayton M. Morley and Lorena A. Morley $174,000

235 Elmwood Boulevard from Edgar B. Weirich and Iona M. Weirich to Jesse E. Greene and Elizabeth C. Greene $132,000

65 Kimpton Drive from Nichole Halsey to William M. Graham and Emogene R. Mickle $147,000

13 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Anthony Javon Furman and Cheyene Furman $204,085

87 Aberdeen Way from Cristy J. Bushea n/k/a Christy DeGergory to Kevin A. Dudley, Carolyn L. Dudley and Larry W. Dudley $137,500

29078

108 Laurel Court from Timothy Webb and Belinda A. Webb to Stephen E. Jordan $226,500

270 Pine Mark Lane from Wade Culler and Katharine C. Culler to Timothy P. Mahoney and Elizabeth C. Mahoney $205,000

615 Finch Court from Madi Investments, LLC to Mark D. Babbitt $127,500

332 Charm Hill Road from Mack Brazell to Ricky Cody Langley and Megan Davis Langley $121,999

29130

2710 Lake Road from Jana A. Boven to Perle M. Cross and Tracy C. Cross $262,000

Top property transfers

Top Five Richland County

1290 Shady Lane 29206 from Roshan Vallimohamed to Shaffin Valimohamed $769,154

1509 Berkeley Road 29205 from Edmund Heyward Cathcart and Kathryn Jane Muller Cathcart to Caitlin Cox Reaves and Mason Reaves $530,000

2315 Park St. 29201 from Karen C. Pizzuti to Jeffrey R. Turnbull and Laura A. Turnbull $478,000

545 New Cut Lane 29016 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael Wayne McGee and Gwenneth Gwendolyn McGee $410,365

2174 Longtown Road E. 29016 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Benjamin Christopher Jacobs, Jr. and Cozetta S. Jacobs $344,900

Top Five Lexington County

441 River Club Road 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Mary N. Parsons $670,000

603 Riverdale Court 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jack Ivan LaForce and Margaret Ellen LaForce $430,687

128 Island View Court 29072 from Muhammed Faiz Yousufuddin and Samina Yousuffudin to Nicole P. Harmon and Christopher J. Harmon $395,000

1207 N. Lake Drive 29072 from Paul R. Bearden to Sathos Properties, LLC $370,000

110 Long Vista Court 29073 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dale Paetow and Bethany B. Paetow $363,604

Top Five Kershaw County

38 Merry Way 29020 from J. Wyman Frampton, Jr. and Pauline J. Frampton to Timothy L. Webb and Belinda M. Webb $405,000

341 Bloomsbury Circle 29020 from 615 Fin to George Gambrell $270,000

2710 Lake Road 29130 from Jana A. Boven to Perle M. Cross and Tracy C. Cross $262,000

108 Laurel Court 29078 from Timothy Webb and Belinda A. Webb to Stephen E. Jordan $226,500

270 Pine Mark Lane 29078 from Wade Culler and Katharine C. Culler to Timothy P. Mahoney and Elizabeth C. Mahoney $205,000

