Lake Katherine property sells for $769,154

Richland County
29016
202 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tony McCullough and Tasha McCullough $270,000
2174 Longtown Road E. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Benjamin Christopher Jacobs, Jr. and Cozetta S. Jacobs $344,900
213 Eagles Ridge Drive from James E. Landmeyer and Delores C. Murtaugh to Randall Priester and Michele Priester $220,000
225 Lower Glen Circle from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Adolphus Lee, III $218,885
316 Joshua Tree Court from Paulette U. Campbell to LaQuista Peterson $139,000
545 New Cut Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael Wayne McGee and Gwenneth Gwendolyn McGee $410,365
269 Pine Sapp Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James D. Richardson and Gwendolyn R. Richardson $227,879
216 Winding Oak Way from Frank H. Parks to Anthony Bernard Williams $289,000
12 Deacon Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason Favors and Rachel B. Favors $184,900
29036
136 Cordage Dr. from Jeffrey Jackson to Melissa Jackson $125,000
384 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Paul A. Dahl and Martha J. Dahl $225,616
22 Grovemont Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ronald E. Carnes, II and Leanne R. Carnes $210,978
768 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Scott Welch McPherson $161,259
359 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James L. Smith, III and Nelda M. Smith $199,637
360 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jennifer L. Legrand $202,422
209 Massey Circle from James B. Reese and Kelly O. Reese to Ana Yague and Jesus Molina Montero $275,000
756 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Zachary Edward Boyd and Juliane Bulhoes Boyd $158,300
29044
1025 Tiger Lane from Paul R. Peek and Melody A. Peek to Susan M. Clegg and Daniel Clegg $165,000
29045
1009 Bookman Road from Joshua C. Sanders and Denise Butler n/k/a Denise C. Butler Sanders to Luther Knight and Susanne Knight $132,000
400 Grand National Lane from Raising the Barr Homes to Scott Sharitt and Dayana Sharitt $145,000
29063
409 Misty Glen Circle from Dale P. Jackson to Tiffany C. Buchanan and Charles Brooks Buchanan $148,000
119 Glen Ridge Court from Gerardo Mota to Brian E. Hobson and Dana J. Hobson $180,000
209 Stonemont Dr. from Brian W. Hill and Amanda J. Hill to Harry Roy Lindsey, IV and Blair Minick Lindsey $269,000
829 Riverwalk Way from Kelly S. Grahovac to Matthew W. May $115,000
400 W. Ashford Way from Stephen B. Arnold and Suzan L. Arnold to Robert Benn, III and Rachel H. Benn $199,500
108 Kingston Forest Drive from Elvis G. Groce and Shirley Groce to Michael T. Reilly and Kelli M. Reilly $171,000
286 Caedmons Creek Drive from Matthew Breckel and Ilene S. Breckel to Vanessa Nelson-Reed $252,500
234 Sebring Drive from T.M. Construction Enterprises, Inc. to George S. Meeks and Marie R. Meeks $274,656
116 Wicklow Court from Edward R. Cohen and Sheila A. Cohen to Christopher Brian Hechesky and Janice Sue Hechesky $222,500
304 Amberwood Circle from Timothy W. Porter and Janice M. Porter to Robert A. Muller and Beth E. Muller $215,000
29201
2315 Park St. from Karen C. Pizzuti to Jeffrey R. Turnbull and Laura A. Turnbull $478,000
29203
4101 Colonial Drive from Mary M. Vinson to Cortez Benson $116,000
609 Poplar Grove Lane from Maricela Flores-Hernandez and Levi Santiago to Demetria L. Sabb $195,000
401 Cumberland Drive from Melissa B. Hendricks f/k/a Melissa Bennett to Deborah Elizabeth Leverette $117,100
29204
4012 Beverly Drive from Estate of Emilie Carter to Edens &Company, LLC $130,000
1801 Ashby Road from Joshua Evans to Laura C. Windham $108,000
29205
803 Kipling Drive from William Porcher Dubose, III and William Porcher Dubose, IV to Nicholas R. Peterson and Elisabeth J. Peterson $280,000
905 Hancock St. from M. Gleaton Properties, LLC to Ayako Sato $100,200
613 Wando St. from S&KG, Inc. to Marianne Taylor Copelan $179,900
2915 Pickett St. from Jennifer B. Beal and Giles D. Beal to Elaine D. Peake $164,800
1402 Beltliine Blvd. from Susan R. Bratton to Charles C. Kirby, Jr. and Carolyn M. Kirby $171,000
2821 Heyward St. from Joe Harvey Giltner and Addison Hayes Giltner to Connie D. Husband $255,000
1500 Gladden St. from NC RE Investments, LLC to G. Allen Rutter $164,000
1509 Berkeley Road from Edmund Heyward Cathcart and Kathryn Jane Muller Cathcart to Caitlin Cox Reaves and Mason Reaves $530,000
29206
1290 Shady Lane from Roshan Vallimohamed to Shaffin Vallimohamed $769,154
6057 Crabtree Road from Helen Bellah to John S. Todd and Wimberly B. Todd $275,000
4760 Shalimar Drive from Adrienne M. Moody and John M. Moody to Andrew H. Thomas and Christen R. Ritchie-Thomas $198,500
1332 Poinsett Loop from Buller River Developments, LLC to Teemu J. Scarborough $159,900
3740 Greenleaf Road from William S. Mell to Nicole Sease Arnold and Larry Crane Cobb $220,000
7708 Sunview Circle from Claud R. Dawkins and Kenneth Wayne Dawkins to Terry G. Livingston and Karen B. Livingston $130,000
321 Forest Green Road from Brett Edwin Floyd and Elaine Dupont Floyd to Garrett Schmitz $164,000
29223
313 Stonegate Drive from Debra S. Shepard to Henretta Milton $125,000
200 Northlake Road from Freeman M. Jordan, Jr. and Linda A. Jordan to John Douglas $265,000
29229
542 Marsh Pointe Drive from Douglas Joseph Scott and Carol Anne Scott to Cody Jerrell Pressley and Avarle Pressley $258,000
134 Brandon Hall Road from Michael T. Herndon and Amanda K. Shenk n/k/a Amanda Herndon to Victoria R. Carter $157,500
321 Ash Tree Road from Benjamin C. Jacobs, Jr. and Cozetta S. Jacobs to Charlie Edmond, Jr. $215,000
23 Cleyera Court from Ariel Thomas to David Holmon $155,000
221 Tamara Way from Elvia Swainson to Tallina Hopkins and Leroy Hopkins, II $119,000
248 Huntcliff Drive from James L. McTaggart and Carolyn K. McTaggart to Singh Kashmir and Surjit Kaur $155,000
201 Algrave Way from Edwia Gwynn to Keshia Beverly-White and Jason E. White $195,000
560 Westmoreland Road from Vickie C. Harper to Daniel Torres $137,000
12 Ashley Brook Court from Linda F. Todd to Renee M. Brown $108,000
200 Marshdeer Way from Perla M. Johnston and Murray W. Johnston to Rashad D. Cogman $147,500
309 Sugar Mill Road from Elvis J. Daniels to Elizabeth Mack $139,500
3 Anchor Court from Ryona Rudolph and George M. Rudolph, III to David W. Riddleberger and Elizabeth M. Riddleberger $317,500
373 Gracemount Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Keala Burks $173,000
533 Autumn Glen Road from Francisca Reyes to Alexis Jo Coty $119,500
300 Arbor Falls Drive from Nakita J. Barnes f/k/a Nakita J. Brown to Tamika L. Whitener $115,000
329 Green Rose Road from Angela M. McCrea to Ernest Bethea, Jr. $124,000
Lexington County
29033
121 Pine Lane from Cecil Guy Neal, Jr. to Iris F. Neal $131,000
1241 Axtell Drive from Linda C. Mole and Scott C. Mole to James V. Gold, Jr. $133,500
29036
223 Eagle Pointe Drive from Frederick Gersdorff to Denise D. Ward $157,500
603 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jack Ivan LaForce and Margaret Ellen LaForce $430,687
712 Soldier Gray Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Mitchell B. Koyle and Megan A. Koyle $220,730
728 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Margaret Lind Pitner and Leslie Lind Pitner $285,684
606 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Anthony J. Plotner and Stacey A. Plotner $289,320
220 Woolbright Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Jahquan D. Thompson and Jacqueline D. Thompson $237,800
224 Alice Drive from Pamela K. Jennings to Allen B. Aimar, Sr. and Deborah J. Aimar $234,000
29053
232 Sandy Valley Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Carl W. Satterlee, II and Ann C. Satterlee $148,900
241 Sandy Valley Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Geraldine P. Burnham $140,390
29054
123 Renard Way from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to Wayne C. Kellis $128,000
29063
441 Western Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Steven F. Collinson, Jr. and Brittany J. Collinson $353,746
29070
1090 Pine Grove Road from Kim Walters Kneece to Ross M. Smith and Stacey A. Smith $245,000
29072
235 Cascade Court from Kailanya S. Brailey to Timothy P. Johnson $130,000
340 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Lauren A. Browder and Chadwick Austin Wiggins $128,110
629 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael E. Ramik $164,900
131 Downstream Way from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Brent D. Henry and Alicia R. Henry $356,000
120 Grafton Lane from Vernon Blaine Hill and Laura H. Hill to Wilson Joshua Carswell $134,500
108 Fairhope Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Maurice L. Beauregard and Kelly S. Beauregard $237,359
208 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to William R. Myers, III $345,725
128 Island View Court from Muhammed Faiz Yousufuddin and Samina Yousufuddin to Nicole P. Harmon and Christopher J. Harmon $395,000
113 Bartram St. from Yong Li and Junsu Bao to Shumin Fang and Xinghua Ji $203,500
516 Menauhant Court from Anthony B. Anderson to Mary Elaine Taylor $172,000
1207 N. Lake Drive from Paul R. Bearden to Sathos Properties, LLC $370,000
429 Hosea Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Alexander J. Cooper and Barnabi J. Merritt $164,900
124 Backman St. from James E. Haynes, Jr. to Howard G. Nantz, Virginia M. Nantz and Tamra D. Nantz $132,500
345 Catawba Trail from Kenneth L. Frabrizio and Nancy J. Fabrizio to Eric Harmon and Lori M. Harmon $320,000
336 Carola Lane from Phil H. Gibson and Debbie K. Gibson to Gary T. Lain and Angela Lain $199,500
220 Peach Hill Drive from Jarrod Bruder and Joy Bruder to Allan Quatro and Mary Ann Quatro $194,900
223 Hallmark Drive from Ashley M. Speer to Hasan A. Hussain $250,000
202 Luna Trail from NVR, Inc. to Christopher M. Guyton and Cynthia Smith Guyton $210,915
605 River Falls Lane from Andrew Weaver to Jarrod M. Bruder and Joy Bruder $311,500
441 River Club Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Mary N. Parsons $670,000
25 Longshadow Circle from Joyce Thomas Reed to Christopher D. McClure and Laura E. McClure $132,500
155 Oldtown Drive from Allen W. Adkins to Gregory T. Brownell and Christina L. Brownell $247,000
29073
110 Long Vista Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dale Paetow and Bethany B. Paetow $363,604
521 Crooked Pine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gloria A. Johnson and Lamont S. Johnson $363,297
201 Maple Tree Court from Jonathan R. Woodman to Kari V. Pait and Edward M. Langford, Jr. $105,500
120 Kyzer Road from David W. Black to Becky L. Sexton and Murray Sexton $104,000
1861 Old Orangeburg Road from Tammy L. Mishaw and Rhett Mishaw to Barry Gillespie and Cynthia Gillespie $285,000
725 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patricia Romer and Jodi Myers $164,900
348 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John P. White and Jennifer M. White $194,162
632 Juniper Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daniel H. Patterson and Laura L. Patterson $195,145
752 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Roger M. Ruff and Vickie L. Ruff $148,377
120 Flyer Court from Amy L. Bustamante to Carolyn Lindsay and Frank Wise $133,000
213 Cornerstone Lane from Michael L. Bussell and Elizabeth Bussell to Virgil Patrick $128,000
100 Willow Forks Road from Cameron Austin McCurdy to Travis Michael Keyes $122,000
128 Lanchire St. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Wayne J. Talaski and Mary E. Dutton-Talaski $162,000
4857 Fish Hatchery Road from Anita W. Bracebridge and Ronald L. Bracebridge to Walter Kyle Swearingen and Jeremy Dale Ethridge $259,900
190 Mesa Verde Drive from Bolter, LLC to Christopher J. Taylor and Carrie Taylor $131,000
107 Viclynn Run from DAL Holdings, LLC to Sean Reigle and Kelsey Reigle $171,900
221 Cinnamon Lane from Jeremy W. Brewer to Tamica L. West $108,000
110 Land of Lakes Boulevard from Jerry D. Cathey and Peggy W. Cathey to Christopher L. Byrd and Madeleine Renee Byrd $120,000
108 Pine Mill Court from Gary T. Lain and Angela Y Lain to Daniel C. Teater and Ashley M. Teater $169,900
448 Pond Branch Road from Edwina Hoonhorst to John L. Berg, II and Joann M. Smith $138,900
213 Stagone Lane from NEX Ventures Reality, Inc. to Robert L. Clifton and Diane E. Clifton $161,000
315 Poplar Tree Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert Sickler and Jean Sickler $326,590
29123
933 Forts Pond Trail from Richard A. Bailey and Aleshia D. Bailey to Chrystal L. Wittwer $190,000
29160
185 Graceland Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Yun Yan Hu $159,777
140 Graceland Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amber G. Jackson $129,500
29169
149 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ebony N. Young $147,793
154 Rem Court from Alma L. Comstock to Robert E. Morgan $118,684
421 Edgewater Lane from Myra Morton to Robert Carr, Robin Carr and August Carr $106,500
111 Ashely Court from LTD Properties, LLC to Kaitlyn Lanier Smith and Kelly Nevling $123,000
138 Wainscot Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Freddie W. Asberry, Jr. and Nandini Bavishi $173,870
1615 C Avenue from Charles G. Askins, Jr. and Martha Jo Askins to Joe Harvey Giltner $125,000
29170
433 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Joshua C. Tronco and Jessica N. Zeigler $133,000
410 Ashburton Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Joshua F. Campbell and Sara E. Campbell $207,725
29172
162 Gum St. from Maria Jesus Mencias Amparo a/k/a Maria De Jesus Mencias Amparo to Miguel Angel Abrego-Nataren $125,000
29212
1913 Shadowood Drive from John T. Metcalf to Jared Cannon Maddocks $137,000
706 Woodcreek Court from Christopher A. Montmeny and Karen L. Montmeny to James E. Haynes, Jr. and Kayla Haynes $190,000
108 Aspen Court from Jason Timothy Diefenthaler and Kamala Hunt Diefenthaler to National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. $263,500
108 Aspen Court from National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. to Nicholas Kole $262,000
109 Old Pond Lane from Dean Hylton and Karen Hylton to Thomas W. Patton, Jr. and Sara B. Patton $160,000
Kershaw County
29020
309 Rapid Run Road from Bock Construction, Inc. to Bryan T. Huggins and Wanda S. Huggins $188,385
38 Merry Way from J. Wyman Frampton, Jr. and Pauline J. Frampton to Timothy L. Webb and Belinda M. Webb $405,000
341 Bloomsbury Circle from 615 Fin to George Gambrell $270,000
54 Nursery Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Joseph C. Grantham $140,000
29045
98 Abbey Road from Creighton L. McCarley to Clayton M. Morley and Lorena A. Morley $174,000
235 Elmwood Boulevard from Edgar B. Weirich and Iona M. Weirich to Jesse E. Greene and Elizabeth C. Greene $132,000
65 Kimpton Drive from Nichole Halsey to William M. Graham and Emogene R. Mickle $147,000
13 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Anthony Javon Furman and Cheyene Furman $204,085
87 Aberdeen Way from Cristy J. Bushea n/k/a Christy DeGergory to Kevin A. Dudley, Carolyn L. Dudley and Larry W. Dudley $137,500
29078
108 Laurel Court from Timothy Webb and Belinda A. Webb to Stephen E. Jordan $226,500
270 Pine Mark Lane from Wade Culler and Katharine C. Culler to Timothy P. Mahoney and Elizabeth C. Mahoney $205,000
615 Finch Court from Madi Investments, LLC to Mark D. Babbitt $127,500
332 Charm Hill Road from Mack Brazell to Ricky Cody Langley and Megan Davis Langley $121,999
29130
2710 Lake Road from Jana A. Boven to Perle M. Cross and Tracy C. Cross $262,000
