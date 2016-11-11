Lakefront property in Gilbert sells for $640,000

Richland County
29016
537 Briar Jump Lane from Clynt Williams, Sr. to Letrica Y. Wagner $255,500
120 Tam-O-Shanter Drive from Mary Louise Etter to Ashley C. Ekola $383,000
1 Pineview Church Court from Michael Turner and Tracy Turner to John S. Manger and Maura G. Manger $350,000
484 Beaumont Park Circle from Bryan Scott Hochhalter and Karen M. Hochhalter to Kyle T. Delappe and Eleanor B.C. Delappe $256,000
302 Pinewood Cottage Lane from Patricia Breivik to Matthew Edward Carswell, III and Becky Leah Duke $229,500
800 Leyland Cypress Court from Estate of Edward Lloyd Truesdale a/k/a Edward L. Truesdale to Kit W. Wilson $227,000
753 Langford Road from Martha R. Johnson and Donna E. Johnson to Three Fox Farm of Blythewood, LLC $336,000
116 Michael Road from Samuel J. Dukes to Craig V. Dukes and Pamela M. Dukes $102,000
29036
387 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey A. Cosner and McKenzie B. Costner $220,902
773 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael E. Knapke and Kimberly D. Barber $156,604
339 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrew Thys Ellison and Jennifer Marie Ellison $229,615
378 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Marcos D. Comeau and Talita Comeau $215,796
334 Pepperbush Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael Keith Brawner, Jr. and Michael K. Brawner $243,000
201 Indigo Hills Dr. from Richard G. Schultz and Amanda Schultz to Brittany Kelly and Kevin Kelly $275,000
29045
362 Palm Sedge Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Rosemond Y. Squirewell and Rosalie A. Bair $403,841
29061
165 Alexander Pointe from Jonathan L. Benbow to Andre Watkins and Tyesha Watkins $111,500
744 Mt. Elon Church Road from Joann S. Derrick and Paul R. Derrick to Ronald D. Fuqua and Launna Fuqua $145,000
10 Reems Court from Shannon Tyree Young to Robert B. Berksgtresser and Melissa Draper $138,000
29063
106 Boulters Lock Road from Stewardship Homes, LLC to Gary Michael Sopcheck, Jr. and Ashley Sopcheck $133,000
2 Aderley Court from Clyde Allen Reavis and Laurie Morrision Reavis to Kendall C. Williams and Amy F. Williams $354,000
151 Rose Oak Drive from Kristopher Black and Deborah A. Cope n/k/a Deborah Ann Black to Jessica Saxon Fludd and Marlin Fludd $267,000
420 Serene Court from Stephen M. Perro and Cindy Sue Hurwitz to Joyce B. Lott $243,000
370 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tulius Carter Rownd, III $222,196
1648 Freshly Mill Road from HSBC Bank USA, National Association to Andrea Lange and Robert Lange $161,500
1223 Union St. from Christopher L. Hewitt and Jennigray C. Hewitt to Lauren Long $209,000
308 Laurel Hill Lane from Kendall R. Buchanan f/k/a Kendall J. Robinson and Franklin N. Buchanan to Margaret J. Brooks $170,500
132 Taylors Hill Drive from Ana Isabel Gallego Londono and William Horacio Velez Pabon to Eric J. Lusinger and Jennifer L. Lusinger $116,000
29205
3104 Wheat St. from Estate of Ruth E. Ball to Bradley James Shell and Sarah S. Shell $290,000
2209 Lee St. from Ozard Partners, Inc. to Carl Furr, Jennifer Furr and Logan Furr $215,000
911 Beltline Boulevard from Robert R. Henry, Jr. to Christopher Wilson and Meredith Wilson $155,000
511 Chatham Avenue from John Stefanides to Mary Elizabeth Van Horn $269,900
3604 and 3606 Wilmot Avenue from Margaret Ann C. Hair and Raymond Allen Hair to Jane H. Downey $249,000
3721 Duncan Street from Michael A. Wolfe, Jr. and Erin Blackmon Wolfe f/k/a Erin P. Blackmon to Edward Nathanial Hanley, III and Elizabeth Harkness Hanley $356,000
29206
6621 Dare Circle from Jeffery A. White to Todd M. Wilkinson $178,250
6424 Sylvan Drive from John A. Ferguson and James B. Ferguson to Sarah R. Patane $214,000
3727 Greenleaf Road from Adam S. Neely to Charles W. Millender, III $179,900
1 Spring Glade Circle from Sarah B. Walker to J. Wesley Carr and Diana T. Carr $135,000
29209
415 Arrow Field Road from Jeff H. Selig and Walton T. Selig to Philip W. Vann and Louisa H. Vann $1,250,000
5 Copperfield Court from Alice A. Lipari to Louis A. Clary and Deidre M. Clary $285,000
219 Gayle Pond Trace from Wilhelmina Pullum and Nathania J. Grinkevicius a/k/a Nathonia J. Grinkevicius to James Ashley, Jr. $139,000
1013 Coatesdale Road from Stewardship Homes, LLC to Michael R. Lynch and Rebecca S. Lynch $200,000
171 Preston Green Drive from Matthew S. Cosgriff a/k/a Mathew S. Cosgriff to Asha Vuyyuru $141,900
2304 Cardington Drive from J. Wesley Carr and Diana T. Carr to Robert David Piwetz $139,900
29212
108 Harbison Club Court from Pamela Kay Franklin to Paul Maynard $103,500
29223
3033 Aintree Drive from Jimmy Robert Sauls to Christopher G. Anderson $159,900
101 Firebridge Road from Richard L. Hunt and Carol W. Hunt to Byron K. Coffman and Barbara J. Coffman $159,500
157 Whixley Lane from Paul Barrow to Barbara J. Horton $108,000
1115 Enclave Way from Wilhelmina Pullum and Nathania J. Grinkevicius a/k/a Nathonia J. Grinkevicius to Patrick J. McCann and Amanda Schmieg $831,750
29229
116 Hogans Run from Elizabeth Kassel to Yvette J. Chappell $182,200
108 Chancery Lane from James H. Hamilton, Jr. and Tonya H. Hamilton to Jonathan Bradley Whitelaw and Cortney Fair Whitelaw $215,000
1194 Coralbean Way from Joshua K. Mofreland to Aaron Philip Beal $128,500
128 Beacon Lane from Robert L. Edlund to Tiffany M. Brooks $160,000
206 Turtle Creek Drive from Adam M. Silbiger and Marjorie L. Silbiger to Judy Meisner $146,000
402 Beech Glen Drive from Ethel A. Trapp to Dontrel Devon Horton $136,000
301 Sterling Cove Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Peggy C. Hemphill and Mario Hemphill $159,670
580 Abbeyhill Drive from Frank Silva, Jr. and Mildred Silva to Renee M. Raczynski $167,900
269 Arbor Falls Drive from Michael J. Ruguleiski to Michael R. Barnes, Jr. $105,000
239 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Penny G. Graham $194,913
40 Crystal Springs Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sentheroy D. Owens and Amanda M. Owens $193,472
Lexington County
29006
324 Anthony St. from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Jonathan Robinson $148,000
29033
212 Oak Lane from Melanie P. Dunlap to Mary Jean Burroughs and Bernard Aubrey Burroughs, Jr. $147,500
29036
118 Old Sawmill Trail from Frances Y. King to Grace A. Metzgar $220,000
348 Night Harbor Drive from Cecilia A. Stern to Margaret E. Weideman and Edward J. Weideman $223,500
714 Soldier Gray Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ryan M. Vulpi and Wendy M. Vulpi $196,990
220 Woolbright Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jahquan D. Thompson and Jacqueline D. Thompson $237,800
732 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Henry Michgael Lofton and Mary E. Lofton $265,937
525 Links Pointe Court from Johnny Jonascu and Gail A. Landry to Roy Lee Gilliam, III $530,000
446 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert H. Robinson, III and Elizabeth V. Robinson $431,374
521 Turkey Pointe Lane from Timothy B. Walker and Tiffany Y. Walker to Katherine E. Rikard $112,000
Lot 30, Green Garden Drive from Dawn B. Lacy to Barry Edward Johnson and Allison Mooney Johnson $155,000
690 Webster Pointe Drive from Donald G. Sartore and Deborah A. Sartore to William Barry Jenkins and Mary Ann Jenkins $410,000
29053
417 Sems Road from Carolyn S. Brigman a/k/a Carolyn Ann Brigman to Melissa A. Jackson $139,000
112 Eagle Ridge Road from Diana Seagle k/n/a Diana Seagle Gunter to Kyle J. Livingston and Kelsey M. Livingston $126,222
162 Cranbrook Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Eric Rush $153,132
106 Cranbrook Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Reynard L. Carrie, Jr. and Janelle J. Carrie $139,495
29054
760 Spool Wheel Road from Charles F. Thompson, Jr. and Mary Ellen Thompson to Palmetto K Farms, LLC $570,000
Lot 58, Misty Lane from Epworth Children’s Home to Jeremy T. Joyner and Shelley H. Joyner $158,000
143 Renard Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Billy Wade Elliott and Krista Marie Williamson $275,250
2120 Shull Avenue from Jeanelle M. McCain to Glenn Taylor and Kari Taylor $640,000
156 Rocky Meadow Drive from Albert G. McDougald, Jr. and Judy S. McDougald to Emmette R. Fields, Jr. and Nanci R. I. Fields $298,500
127 Renard Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Roy R. Stenstrom and Susan P. Stenstrom $330,220
29063
116 Castle Vale Road from Geoffrey Westmoreland and Traci L. Westmoreland a/k/a Tracy Lynn Westmoreland to Amber B. Jones and Brandon M. Jones $127,500
137 Chapelwhite Road from Brett B. Ringer to Tony Vela $121,500
24 Palmetto Wood Court from Latoya A. Ellis to Charles G. Sherfey $215,000
29070
311 Laura Brodie Road from Robert C. Mitchum and Sherry C. Mitchum to Brian Holderness and Jennifer L. Holderness $156,000
1104 Parler Point from Violet B. Russell to Charles E. Puryear and Jan M. Puryear $130,000
155 Marcellus Road from Eric B. Bundrick and Deonna W. Bundrick to Paul R. Derrick and Joann S. Derrick $132,250
29072
232 Allenbrooke Way from John Taylor McCutchen to Candice L. B’rellis and Betty S. B’rellis $168,000
131 Torreyglen Drive from Michael R. Burgess and Chrystal L. Burgess to Richard Okulski $164,000
368 Hollingsworth Lane from William L. Daniels and Joan L. Daniels to Anup Saha $132,000
108 Bridle Court from Robert Sumerau to Chad D. Easter and Cassie M. Easter $154,500
319 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Michelle P. Camacho $135,900
103 Berkman Court from George D. Hayes to Ronald L. King and Barbara K. King $180,000
329 Cherokee Pond Trail from Justin J. Gosselin to Payal Ray and Amar N. Kar $207,490
114 Laurel Bluff Drive from Gary Steve Blaine to Leanna Michelle Davis and Jason W. Davis $138,000
301 Country Lake Court from Charles Johnson and Helen H. Johnson to Kenneth L. Fabrizio and Nancy J. Fabrizio $360,000
103 Heddon Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robert K. Warner, Jr. $377,399
100 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Scott V. Wellman and Cheryl A. Wellman $365,071
242 Waterstone Drive from Craig E. Adams and Jodie B. Adams to Robert Ryan and Christine Ryan $350,000
607 Cameron Court from Kevin Brau and Lynn Brau to Ryan Webb Atkinson and Hailey L. Atkinson $307,500
101 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael G. Gallagher and Sally P. Gallagher $351,270
106 Butterfly Court from Synergy Homes of South Carolina, LLC to V.R. Kyzer and Margaret D. Kyzer $281,825
206 Spring Mist Drive from John C. Werner and Elizabeth H. Werner to Geoffrey Westmoreland and Traci Westmoreland $228,900
340 Daylily Drive from Stephen Andrade and Denise M. Andrade to William Black and Tracey Black $325,000
432 Creek Side Lane from Stephanie C. Trotter to Richard R. Lifsey and Arlene H. Lifsey $165,000
432 Harbor Heights Drive from Richard Kent Porth and Shannon Tidwell-Porth to Brian E. Rodgers and Ginger Y. Rodgers $532,000
201 Mooring Lane from Charles Franklin Strickland to Brent A. Hawkins $215,000
441 Beechwoods Drive from Brent A. Hawkins to Allison Berrian Hathcox $204,000
111 Honeybee Court from Mark E. Pascale and Diane Pascale to James D. Coffman and Carol A. Coffman $341,000
521 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Deirdre Faye Casey and David B. Casey, Jr. $284,977
307 Gratis Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Tyler Martin and Nicole Y. Strange $371,691
109 Water Crest Drive from Vickie W. Stephens and Roger S. Stephens to Susan K. Beverly $233,000
521 Sunny Cove Court from Melisa H. Herndon to Karen C. Pizzuti $375,000
201 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Edward L. Daughtrey, Jr. and Nancy B. Daughtrey $329,137
213 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Karen Eunyoung Choe $255,060
337 Cabana Way from Luxe Homes, LLC to Matthew B. Sullivan $460,000
237 Creek Branch Drive from Wayne A. Weiss, Sarah W. Weiss and Wallace Alan Weiss to Laurie V. Epps $171,000
145 Tybo Drive from The Avail Group, LLC to Benjamin H. Harris $152,500
362 Catawba Court from Kenneth D. Bickel and Donna R. Bickel to Patricia L. Hartlage $668,000
29073
246 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Randy L. Willard and Emily J. Willard $148,000
359 Siddington Way from Michael Krotchko and Cassandra Krotchko to Adika J. Cross and Arianna V. Cross $150,000
265 Cape Jasmine Way from Wallace Cannon, Jr. to Demonica L. Purvis $123,900
157 Iron Horse Road from Page Loren Bowman to Wendy Gunter Sutor $135,000
149 Timber Chase Lane from Joseph M. Necheporek and Carrie A. Necheporek to Bernd R. Stahnke and Jacqueline Stahnke $195,000
125 Elvington Lane from Brian J. Cutter to Thaddeus Hans Clark $132,000
318 Broadleaf Drive from Sarah A. Lentz to Joyce T. Reed $156,000
116 Sunny View Lane from Emerson E. Enriquez to David W. Black and Cecilia E. Black $180,000
117 Sparrow Point Road from Sunbelt Rental Investments II, LLC to Robert Lawrence Wilund and Kaitlyn B. Wilund $120,400
149 Volley Court from Joanne K. Medeiros to S. Lynn Aughtry $116,900
135 W. Lake Drive from Robert J. Hunt, III to Michael Ryan Risinger $138,000
507 Dalecrest Court from Patricia Z. Skrivan to Robert E. Lee and Saining Zhang $110,000
139 Flinchum Place from Gillian L. Michel f/k/a Gillian L. Evans to Larissa Hernandez $164,900
304 Double Eagle Circle from Donny Mathew Peter n/k/a Donny M. Peter Fritts and Charles Matthew Peter n/k/a Charles Matthew Peter Fritts, Donny M. Peter Fritts to Jose Luis Figueroa $124,900
104 Silverberry Drive from Theotis L. Washington and Natasha L. Washington to William Snyder, Sr. $120,000
176 S. Wrenwood Drive from Mark Clark to James T. Woodall and Melinda L. Woodall $107,000
427 Heartwood Drive from Paul K. Bessinger, Jr. and Kim S. Bessinger to Alyssa Caylen Hunting $132,000
29123
560 Summerwind Court from Tracy J. Raley to Donte D. Green $126,000
29160
Huckabee Mill Road from Sheila B. McLendon and Elizabeth Goodson Brown to Wendy H. W. Wang and Cai Guang Ou $534,750
29169
101 Sisken Drive from Qiduan Liu to Melanie P. Dunlap $179,250
209 Laurel Meadows Drive from Jason M. Beaulieu to Anthony J. Cabral and Jennifer Cabral $157,000
1212 Botanical Parkway from Kendall C. Williams and Amy F. Williams to Lauren S. Neese and Adrian B. Neese $225,000
1113 Ontario Drive from James Guilfoyle and Annette Guilfoyle to Trudy Kocher $108,000
153 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brittney C. Chalmers $138,700
500 C Avenue from Swygert Propeerties, Two, LLC to Jason C. Savage $170,000
29170
3108 Trailstream Road from Larry Seaman Harvey and Catherine Ann Harvey to Brandon D. Watts $127,000
125 Stonewood Drive W. from Stevi Aaron n/k/a Stevi Aaron Creel to Stephanie M. Addison $107,000
538 Pineberry Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Amy He $168,000
253 Montclaire Circle from Charles B. Davis to Michole Klaaren $105,000
410 Ashburton Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Joshua F. Campbell and Sara E. Campbell $207,725
29172
1467 Old Dunbar Road from Daniel L. Wallace to ACE Trucking, Inc. $140,000
29210
1132 Greenvalley Lane from Kent K. Renalds to Lilllian F. Green $105,000
29212
103 Rusty Barn Road from Eugene L. Baldwin, Jr. to David Deffendall and Jessica Deffendall $235,000
121 Magnolia Point Drive from Ru He to Zandria Fredrick $239,000
231 Goldstone Drive from William H. Orange and Gloria D. Orange to Tiffaney A. Blango $141,500
Kershaw County
29020
105 Union St. from Cantey Family Partnership to Brantly D. Tomlinson $300,000
40 E. DeKalb St. from Ronald E. Adams and Regina Adams to Palmetto Pigeon Plant, Inc. $260,000
846 Dicey Creek Road from Beth P Jordan and James C. Jordan to James Henry Wiley and Andrea F. Wiley $284,800
29045
115 Painted Pony Court from Leif J. Hoagland, Sharon B. Hoaglan, James K, Boland and Belinda B. Bolard to Joseph B. Farrington and Ansley J. Farrington $156,000
1522 Pine Valley Drive from Matthew S. Granger to Shirley Turner Powell $166,000
2772 Crooker Pine Lane from RJA Investments, LLC to Brian A. Storrs $137,000
46 Elmwood Boulevard from Robert M. Truesdale to Roderick G. Truesdale $137,000
1450 Highway Church Road from Hall Homes, LLC to Khandi Landry $178,000
1114 Wildwood West St. from Kristin Elise Gissendanner to David J. Hudson and Melissa B. Hudson $105,000
1627 Chestnut Road from Lois B. Carns and Angela C. Toma to Duke Energy Progress, LLC $538,076
29078
38 Gamebird Lane from Brent A. Munn to Katherine E. Moore $114,900
147 Hunting Creek Drive from Kevin Eric Shuler and Charmon L. Shuler to Steven R. Lariscy $221,000
29130
2388 Lake Road from Donald Buchanan, Jr. to Matthew Nettles and Kristin Nettles $450,000
29175
432 Clyburn Road from Roy C. Walker and Thomas E. Kohn to The Hill Plantation, LLC $130,000
