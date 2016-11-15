Charleston bishop honored for diversity commitment

The Most Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone has received the 2016 Leadership in Diversity Award from the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. The award is given each year to an individual or organization that illustrates exemplary performance in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Guglielmone was chosen for the award because “he represents a commitment to social justice and diversity issues across South Carolina,” said Tom Keith, president of the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. “His passionate work around immigration reform plus human trafficking has been truly fantastic. His leadership role in other important issues such as equality and fairness resonates with so many people.” Guglielmone was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of Charleston in March 2009.
