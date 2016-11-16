Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street

University of South Carolina business major Parker Moore, along with fellow students Jonathan Peterson and Jon Rice, created a business that promises to change tuxedo rental. Working with wholesalers, Tux on Trux provides tuxedo rentals at a lower cost by traveling to the customer. Irmo High School held their prom this past weekend and 17 of the students used their service to rent their tuxes. It was the first high school to use their service. Monday morning, Moore and Rice were back at the school collecting the suits.