Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street

Three brothers to open new wine bar in location downtown once occupied by a saloon.

Forest Lake Fabrics about to reopen after last October's flood

Eight months ago, Michael Marsha made a critical decision about his future and the Forest Drive fabric shop he and his family built up over 50 years that was ravaged by the flood: should they stay, or should they go. The renovation is nearing completion the plan is to be open by the first week in September.

Tux on Trux, a new take on the tuxedo rental business in Columbia, SC

University of South Carolina business major Parker Moore, along with fellow students Jonathan Peterson and Jon Rice, created a business that promises to change tuxedo rental. Working with wholesalers, Tux on Trux provides tuxedo rentals at a lower cost by traveling to the customer. Irmo High School held their prom this past weekend and 17 of the students used their service to rent their tuxes. It was the first high school to use their service. Monday morning, Moore and Rice were back at the school collecting the suits.

