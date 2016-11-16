Service promoting STEM learning for kids wins Ignite! Ideas contest

The mail subscription service RumbleLab was named the winner of the EngenuitySC $5000 Ignite! 2016 Ideas Contest on Wednesday.
The award will allow the company to test a classroom version of its service at the North Spring Elementary school in the Richland School District Two, Engenuity SC said in a news release.
RumbleLab subscribers receive a box in the mail every month with hands-on science learning materials for “curious innovative children” wanting more in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) than they normally get in school.
RumbleLab competed with other Midlands businesses who argued for the $5000 in “seed money to kick start their business.”
The entry for RumbleLab was submitted by former AC Flora student and RumbleLab co-creater Moultrie Ball.
EngenuitySC’s Ignite! brings together nearly 300 business, education and political leaders from the Midlands to celebrate and promote innovation, entrepreneurship and economic competitiveness at its annual Ignite! the Midlands gathering.
Last year’s winner was Mr. Penguin Designs.
