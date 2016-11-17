Allen University’s Nimai Garrett invited to Chicago PhD conference

Nimai Garrett, alumni affairs director at Allen University and a Columbia resident, has been invited to the 23rd annual PhD Project Conference being held this weekend at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chicago. The PhD Project is an award-winning program founded in 1994 by the KPMG Foundation to create diversity in management. The PhD Project recruits minority professionals from business into doctoral programs in all business disciplines. Garrett, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., plans to apply to a PhD program in business administration with an emphasis in marketing.
